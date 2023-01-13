Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
bronconationnews.com
Boise State bolsters defensive line with trio of transfers, JUCO safety also commits
Amidst the Boise State’s men’s basketball four-game win streak, some football news may have been missed over the weekend. That’s OK – we’ve got you covered. The Broncos received three commitments on the defensive line via the transfer portal, two of which came from Power 5 programs. Linked at the bottom of this story is our Bronco Nation News transfer portal tracker, which will continue to be updated as new announcements are made.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Drops Game at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Boise State suffered a 55-42 loss to San Diego State, Saturday, at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs (14-4, 4-1 MW) came out firing, shooting 57.1% in the opening quarter to race out to a 22-9 first quarter lead. The Broncos (7-10, 2-2) buckled down defensively in the second quarter, holding San Diego State to just one field goal. Boise State mustered six points in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 25-15 at the half.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Battle Nation’s Best in Season Opener
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The Boise State gymnastics team scored a 195.050 at the Wasatch Classic against a trio of nationally-ranked competitors in No. 6 UCLA, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 25 Washington, Saturday afternoon at the Maverik Center. The Broncos' score topped their season-opening performances from both...
2023 Is The Year Cuddling For Hire Blows Up in Boise
I'm just going to say that with the way the world is and the direction it's going, we could all use an extra hug now and then. 2023 has been wild so far and it seems that people, now more than ever, need a little bit of that extra... touch.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Star Wars Fans Get Excited! The Force Arrives in Boise in March
Star Wars fans rejoice! The Discovery Center of Idaho recently announced in a press release that "The World's Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibit" will be coming to Boise on March 6th of this year. If you've never been, Discovery Center of Idaho is located at 131 W. Myrtle St. and will be the place all of the Treasure Valley Jedis want to be before it's gone.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
goworldtravel.com
Cycling the Route of the Hiawatha Bike Trail in Northern Idaho
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. The light at the end of the tunnel won’t come to me; I must go to it. But before getting there, I must ride a bike through a dark and dank underground tunnel with tall arched cement walls. I felt crisp, chilly air on my face punctuated with the sounds of dripping water. Was this what it feels like to be in a mine shaft?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
spokanepublicradio.org
Earliest stone point artifacts found in Idaho
Researchers with Oregon State University in coordination with the Nez Perce tribe have found stone artifacts that date back about 3,000 years earlier than other finds in the Americas. Fourteen projectile points found along Idaho’s Salmon River - some just fragments - are delicately flaked, razor sharp and made of...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help
Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
Idaho8.com
A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday
An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.
Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border
MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
abc10.com
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
8th Grade Career Explorations curriculum now teaches Idaho students about apprenticeship
Idaho students will be able to take the updated 8th Grade Career Explorations course containing a brand-new apprenticeship lesson starting this spring.
Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official
Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.
Coming Soon! Hollywood’s Finest Will Be Just 5 Hours From Boise
If you want to see Hollywood's biggest stars in Idaho, you have the best chance of seeing them in McCall, Sun Valley, or Coeur d'Alene. Occasionally someone will report a sighting of someone famous in Boise. However, one place is world renowned for its allure to draw the entertainment world's finest once a year. And this location is only a little over five hours from Boise.
Comments / 1