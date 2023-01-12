ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Democratic Majority Leads Off With Significant Tax and Civil Rights Reform

By Eric Lloyd
They’re not wasting any time.

Michigan legislative Democrats are already introducing major platform bills in their first week in power. The bills introduced in the Senate Thursday are said to all help working families and bolster the Michigan economy. Some are goals on both sides, with different ways of getting there.

Almost immediately after the Democrats won the majority in the November election, there was speculation and talk about how they were going to approach and handle this new power. They’ve had 40 years of energy pent up and finally the ability to get things done.

Were they going to start with their more progressive left-wing ideas or would they go with a more bipartisan approach? Would they go slow or would they just flood the zone with a lot of pieces right away? A day into the legislative session and Michiganders already have their answer, dropping six major bills right away.

“These are promises that we all ran on, and I’m excited to say we are taking another step toward making it a reality,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michiganders knew these bills and plans were coming, just not when. Well, they now know, Day One.

“It’s a historic moment and we have 40 years of pent up policy ideas and we are ready to get to work,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids.

The bills were announced Wednesday after session and officially introduced by the senate Thursday.

The six bills were:

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.) and Sen. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) to repeal the retirement tax on Michigan seniors;

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) and Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) to enable workers to keep more of their hard-earned dollars through an increased Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC);

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) and Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) to expand Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include anti-discrimination protections for sexual and gender identity;

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac) and Sen. Veronica Klinefelt (D-Eastpointe) to restore the state’s prevailing wage law;

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park) and Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) to restore workers’ rights by repealing the so-called “Right to Work” policy;

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) and Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) to repeal Michigan’s 1931 statute that criminalizes abortion care.

“This is a process. The first moment of the process has begun. The legislature has introduced the bills,” said Gov. Whitmer, “We are all focused on making sure that we help people who are struggling, right now.”

Democrats stand behind these bills saying they will make Michigan more attractive, boost the economy and help communities in need, from working families to seniors to the LGBTQ community.

“I think this is the easiest thing we can do so I don’t think it made sense to wait until June as Pride Month or it made sense to wait until a lame duck vote,” said Sen. Jeremy Moss of Southfield, “I think we have the votes, bipartisan support in this chamber and the House chamber.”

There should be bipartisan support for the tax breaks, these moves were in heavy negotiation in the last legislature but fell apart when Republicans say the Democrat plan only includes public pensions.

“If the people of Michigan have a plan like that on the table, they’re going to find out the hard way that many seniors don’t get any benefit at all from that,” said Rep. Matt Hall, the House Minority Leader.

In this newly introduced package, the House Democrat version is public pensions only, the Senate version includes private pensions. The negotiations will start there.

“The legislation is not on my desk yet, so there are a lot of things that are going to happen between now and when we get there,” said Whitmer.

Another criticism is the timing, the GOP wanted these tax cuts last year when they were in power but the clock ran out.

“It’s my view that the Democrats, at the expense of working families, decided to punt this until this year so they could get the credit,” said Rep. Hall.

Bipartisanship and cooperation are still being thrown around the Capitol for this new legislature and it still remains to be seen if they will actually play out in these negotiations.

“The people of Michigan do not want that type of politics,” said Hall.

Jerry Smith
4d ago

And exactly how does repealing right to work help workers, it doesn't it forces them to pay union dues to be part of a union they don't want to be in. And the prevailing wage on government jobs also makes projects more expensive costing tax payers more instead of lowest bid. Democrats showing exactly why they haven't been in power for 40 years and after 2024 they will be kicked to the curb another 40 years hopefully.

Curt Holmes
4d ago

First off, democrats don't do anything for working families and they are the last ones who know anything about bolstering an economy, they are the ones destroying it.

MICHIGAN STATE
