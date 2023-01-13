Missoula pair sentenced to prison on drug trafficking, firearms crimes after law enforcement seize more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and multiple guns

MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO