The ‘Cadets vs Jets for Vets’ fundraiser returned for the first time since the pandemic put a pause on the event. The LaSalle Cadets have partnered with the Albany Housing Coalition since 2017 to raise money for the Capital Region’s veteran community to assist with housing and employment opportunities. More than $30,000 has been raised for the Albany Housing Coalition from the fundraiser with another $15,000 expected from this year’s event. On the ice, the Cadets beat the Capital District Jets by a final score of 4-3.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO