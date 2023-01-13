Read full article on original website
WNYT
Vermont woman arrested for stealing from former employer
State police have arrested a Vermont woman on grand larceny charges after they say she stole from a Warren County business she used to work for. 48-year-old Karen Heibler from Fair Haven is accused of stealing from a company in Lake Luzurne, while she was employed as a secretary. She’s...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
WNYT
Menacing, weapons possession suspect sought in Amsterdam
Police in the city of Amsterdam are looking for Tyler Jackson, 19. He is wanted for menacing and weapon possession. Jackson is 5 ft., 6 in. tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100 or email infopd@amsterdampd.com.
WNYT
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
WNYT
Halfmoon man accused of having hallucinogenic mushrooms
A man from Halfmoon is facing drug charges, accused of having hallucinogenic substances. Troopers pulled over Brian Ausfeldt, 35, on State Route 30A in Johnstown early Monday morning, and found illegal mushrooms and prescription drugs, they say. Ausfeldt was ticketed and released.
WNYT
‘Cadets vs Jets for Vets’ raises $15,000 for Albany Housing Coalition
The ‘Cadets vs Jets for Vets’ fundraiser returned for the first time since the pandemic put a pause on the event. The LaSalle Cadets have partnered with the Albany Housing Coalition since 2017 to raise money for the Capital Region’s veteran community to assist with housing and employment opportunities. More than $30,000 has been raised for the Albany Housing Coalition from the fundraiser with another $15,000 expected from this year’s event. On the ice, the Cadets beat the Capital District Jets by a final score of 4-3.
WNYT
Roof partially caves in from Albany fire
A building’s roof in Albany partially caved in during a fire on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of South Allen Street. Firefighters pulled up to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Deputy Chief Joseph Toomey says the fire...
WNYT
Handmade furniture store gets honored by Montgomery County
A handmade furniture and design store is being honored in Montgomery County. Pine and Plaid on Main just celebrated its two-year anniversary in Amsterdam. Now it’s the county’s “Business of the Month.”. The store has already moved into a larger space, and they’ve found creative ways to...
WNYT
Pittsfield Police search for missing teen
Pittsfield Police need your help finding a missing teen. Sergio Ponce, 14, is Hispanic, about 5 ft., 8 in. tall and 130 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen with a Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants, and black sneakers. Anyone with information can call Pittsfield Police...
WNYT
Fire quickly extinguished at old Albany apartment building
A fire in Albany was quickly put out on Monday morning. It broke out around 10:20 on the second floor of 175 Jay Street – the old Knickerbocker Apartments. It was out within about 15 minutes. Firefighters are now trying to figure out what caused it.
WNYT
Guilderland High School receives technology and E-Sports grant
Guilderland High School is getting a $25,000 technology grant from Best Buy and Intel. The grant includes equipment and $5,000 cash. The money will be invested in the school’s technology programs and in its e-sports team. The grant is from the Intel retail edge program, which holds a training...
WNYT
Union members mark MLK Day by volunteering at food bank in Latham
To observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – unions, faith communities and civil rights groups had a day of service at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The Capital District Area Labor Federation is made up of 120,000 union members. This was their third annual day of service commemorating the holiday.
WNYT
Community march held in Albany to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The city of Albany is honoring and remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A community march was held on Monday morning. The march began at the State Museum on Madison Avenue. It proceeded along Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, arriving at his statue in Lincoln Park. People...
WNYT
Car collides with tree in Ravena
Fire crews were called to a car crash in Ravena Saturday. Ravena fire officials say the crash happened at 12:30 in the afternoon on route 101. Investigators say the vehicle was going fast and hit a tree. Both people in the car were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
WNYT
Siena & UAlbany women’s basketball teams both win big on Saturday
The Siena and UAlbany women’s basketball teams both got big wins on Saturday afternoon. The Saints had their largest margin of victory in three decades, 94-45 over St. Peter’s at the UHY Center. The Great Danes stayed unbeaten in America East play with a 73-54 win over NJIT at Hudson Valley Community College. See highlights from both games here.
WNYT
Tamarac & Ballston remain unbeaten in league play with Friday night wins
The Tamarac and Ballston Spa boys basketball teams both stayed unbeaten in league play with wins on Friday night. The Bengals took down Hoosic Valley 76-68 in the Wasaren while the Scotties beat CBA 62-51. On the girls side, Albany and Colonie got convincing wins in Suburban Council action on Friday. See highlights here.
