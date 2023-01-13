Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
WNYT
Good News: Good choices, Future City winners, National Popcorn Day
A special shoutout to a group of students at Knickerbacker Middle School in Lansingburgh. They all got positive referrals for making good choices while at school. Positive referrals include a good attitude, excellent effort and setting a good example. A total of 186 positive referrals were handed out. Guilderland middle...
WNYT
Handmade furniture store gets honored by Montgomery County
A handmade furniture and design store is being honored in Montgomery County. Pine and Plaid on Main just celebrated its two-year anniversary in Amsterdam. Now it’s the county’s “Business of the Month.”. The store has already moved into a larger space, and they’ve found creative ways to...
Fire breaks out at vacant Albany hotel
Crews responded to a fire at a former hotel on Jay Street in Albany Monday morning.
Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future
For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
WNYT
Fire quickly extinguished at old Albany apartment building
A fire in Albany was quickly put out on Monday morning. It broke out around 10:20 on the second floor of 175 Jay Street – the old Knickerbocker Apartments. It was out within about 15 minutes. Firefighters are now trying to figure out what caused it.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
WNYT
Roof partially caves in from Albany fire
A building’s roof in Albany partially caved in during a fire on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of South Allen Street. Firefighters pulled up to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor. Deputy Chief Joseph Toomey says the fire...
WNYT
‘Cadets vs Jets for Vets’ raises $15,000 for Albany Housing Coalition
The ‘Cadets vs Jets for Vets’ fundraiser returned for the first time since the pandemic put a pause on the event. The LaSalle Cadets have partnered with the Albany Housing Coalition since 2017 to raise money for the Capital Region’s veteran community to assist with housing and employment opportunities. More than $30,000 has been raised for the Albany Housing Coalition from the fundraiser with another $15,000 expected from this year’s event. On the ice, the Cadets beat the Capital District Jets by a final score of 4-3.
The history of Albany’s The Egg
The Egg has been a performing arts venue in the Empire State Plaza since 1978. The venue has hosted thousands of concerts, lectures, presentations, comedy shows, musicals and educational programming over the years.
Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
WNYT
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
4 Hidden Gem Restaurants In Troy That Deserve Your Attention
As much as Troy has changed in recent years, ask someone where to eat downtown and you'll probably still get hit with the old standards. It's time we refresh that conversation. In the last year of living downtown, I've discovered four places that I would consider hidden gems - these...
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?
In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 13-15
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam's SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
Hochul announces delinquency prevention pilot project
The three police departments will share $1.5 million in federal funding over the next five years.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Participants announced for the Schenectady Soup Stroll
The seventh annual Schenectady Soup Stroll is set for Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can visit the participating downtown restaurants to try soup samples for $1 each and then vote on their favorites.
Comments / 0