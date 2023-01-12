Read full article on original website
Amazon, Big Retail Rethink Cross-Selling to Get Grocery Buyers In-Store
As shoppers shift their food spending to grocery, retailers are diversifying to win these customers. eCommerce giant Amazon, for one, is leveraging the breadth of its portfolio to get consumers into its grocery stores. For instance, footwear subsidiary Zappos recently announced that it is making label-free box returns available for free at grocery subsidiary Whole Foods Market stores across the country.
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record
Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
SYKY Raises $9.5M to Fund Digital Fashion ‘Renaissance’
Fashion brand SYKY has raised $9.5 million for its bid to build a blockchain-based luxury platform. “Fashion is on the verge of a renaissance, powered by technology and the next generation of creators,” Alice Delahunt, a former Ralph Lauren executive and SYKY’s founder and CEO, said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Retailers Test Resale Market as Ticket to Acquiring Cost-Conscious Shoppers
Some clothing firms are mulling creative resale partnerships as economic concerns continue to plague the sector. Slumping sales have clothing merchants, from Big Retail to Main Street, scrambling to make up for lost revenue. PYMNTS research has found that 68% of small retail businesses have compensated by raising prices, and so far that has been a successful strategy. However, that can only go so far when most shoppers are actively seeking deals and discount stores are seeing higher traffic than ever.
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Tools for Inventory-Checking and Shopping
Google Cloud has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that perform necessary everyday tasks for retailers. These solutions help merchants check inventory, facilitate product discovery, personalize shopping experiences and recommend products to customers, Google Cloud said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release. “Upheavals over the last few years have...
Fill ‘Er Up: Will the Refill Economy Be the Sequel to the ‘Buy Local’ Movement?
Amid rising prices, refill commerce is taking over, offering consumers discounts while securing sales for brands. Consumers are looking for options to save, while retailers are looking to retain shoppers’ loyalty. That is where subscriptions come into play. Take, for instance, Amazon’s Subscribe & Save, which promises up to 15% off items when consumers enroll in scheduled, automatic deliveries of eligible products.
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
Why Mastering the Restaurant Carry-Out Menu Is the Key to Voice AI’s Future
Voice AI is smartening up to fulfill the promise of life without keyboards. Many of us have marveled at the dumbness of answers that, say, Siri often responds with, but voice AI has reached an inflection point where its natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities are catching up fast to human speech. Listen for it at a restaurant near you soon.
Report: Bed Bath & Beyond May Be Sold in Pieces
Troubled home goods brand Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly looking to sell some of its assets. Weeks after saying its future as a “going concern” was in doubt, the company is apparently in talks with Sycamore Partners to sell assets that include its Buy Buy Baby stores. That’s according to a report Friday (Jan. 13) by the New York Times, citing unnamed sources.
Visa and Uber Eats Team to Offer Restaurants Green Packaging
Visa has teamed with Uber Eats to help restaurants offer sustainable packaging. The partnership will give qualifying Uber Eats restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Madrid access to a $1 million fund for green packaging, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release. "Single-use packaging...
Alipay Taps Splitit to Let Shoppers ‘Pay After Delivery’
Alipay has teamed with Splitit to help customers make eCommerce payments in installments. The Chinese payments company said Sunday (Jan. 15) it was working with Splitit — a buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm — to offer shoppers on the Alibaba Group’s eCommerce market AliExpress the ability to “pay after delivery.”
Inflation Puts Pressure on Independent Grocers as Consumers Trade Down
With rising food prices, shoppers are opting for lower-priced grocery chains over locally owned favorites. This, as the latest governmental data released last week showed that grocery prices in December were up 11.8% year over year, with some categories even higher. Prices for cereals and bakery products were up 16.1%, and dairy prices up 15.3%.
Real-Time Payments Top Grocery and Convenience Stores’ Planned in-Store Innovations
Grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacy retailers seeking to modernize their in-store payments systems to give consumers more options are prioritizing real-time payments. Real-time payments are being explored as an eCommerce option, but some merchants are also exploring the possibility of bringing the method into physical stores. The study “Instant...
Getty Realty Bets on C-Stores Amid Industry-Wide Evolution
Getty Realty committed $100 million in convenience stores and carwash properties throughout 2022. The real estate company shared this figure Tuesday (Jan. 10) in reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, noting the acquisition of nine convenience stores for $44 million. “We are excited about the strength of our...
Report: Discount Retailers See New Wave of Cost-Conscious Shoppers
Discount retailers are set to see high traffic this year as consumers worry about rising costs. That’s according to a new report from foot traffic-tracking data company Placer.ai. It found that weekly visits to discount chains such as Five Below and Dollar Tree were up by double-digit percentages year-over-year during the fourth quarter in every week but one.
