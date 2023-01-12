Some clothing firms are mulling creative resale partnerships as economic concerns continue to plague the sector. Slumping sales have clothing merchants, from Big Retail to Main Street, scrambling to make up for lost revenue. PYMNTS research has found that 68% of small retail businesses have compensated by raising prices, and so far that has been a successful strategy. However, that can only go so far when most shoppers are actively seeking deals and discount stores are seeing higher traffic than ever.

20 HOURS AGO