Growing Scrutiny, Layoffs Mark Next Leg of Post-FTX Crypto Contagion
It’s been a choppy start to the new year for the crypto industry. This, as millions of customers are out of their entrusted money and thousands are out of a job as a waves of alleged fraud, market contractions, regulatory scrutiny and company downsizing continue rolling in. The one...
An Insider on Why Community Banks Must Help SMBs Navigate Technology
An interview with Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), about the ways the organization is helping community banks access disruptive financial technologies to better serve SMBs. --- For his role with the ICBA, Potts works closely with community banks to ensure they are...
Cake Ventures Launches $17M Fund Focused on Demographic Change
Cake Ventures has announced a $17 million seed and pre-seed fund focused on demographic change. The venture capital firm aims to invest in founders building companies and products catering to Americans over the age of 65, women, and Asian, Black and Latino people, Cake Ventures Founding Partner Monique Woodard wrote in a Thursday (Jan. 12) blog post.
Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky
Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
ClearBank Names Barclays Vet Mark Fairless as CFO
Embedded banking firm ClearBank has named Mark Fairless to lead its finance team. In addition to his duties as CFO, Fairless, a veteran of companies that include M&G, Santander and Barclays, will also serve on the ClearBank board and executive committee and help the company’s international expansion, the U.K. firm announced on its website Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
Goldman Sachs Reports $1.2B Loss on Consumer Platforms in 9 Months
Goldman Sachs’ credit card and installment lending business lost $1.2 billion during the first three quarters of 2022. The firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 12) SEC filing that its Platform Solutions business also lost $1 billion in 2021 and $783 million in 2020. Platform Solutions includes consumer platforms,...
Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power
Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence?. It's a question the foundation's CEO Mark Suzman raised in its annual letter released Tuesday that outlines the organization's priorities and announces its budget for the coming year. With $8.3 billion to give away in 2023, the Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic donor. And with an endowment of more than $70 billion, its spending power is likely to continue for many decades.
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
SYKY Raises $9.5M to Fund Digital Fashion ‘Renaissance’
Fashion brand SYKY has raised $9.5 million for its bid to build a blockchain-based luxury platform. “Fashion is on the verge of a renaissance, powered by technology and the next generation of creators,” Alice Delahunt, a former Ralph Lauren executive and SYKY’s founder and CEO, said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Credit Unions Are Falling Behind the Innovation Curve
Credit unions are hitting an innovation wall, and partnering may be the best way to clear it. At a time when consumers, and credit union (CU) members particularly, are seeking more product innovation from these financial institutions, budget constraints and a yearlong macroeconomic beating find CUs cutting back on in-house development efforts.
Holistic Alignment, Curiosity Drive Cash Flow Wins for CFOs
Savvy organizations are increasingly turning to the CFO office to drive operational resiliency across departments. In the face of market conditions such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and frothy capital market volatility, the role of finance and accounting teams is expanding to oversee cross-departmental coordination and holistic business priority alignment to help businesses weather the macro headwinds.
Digital Loan Offerings Become Cost-Effective Way for Credit Unions to Court Millennials
Offering new consumer-facing loan tools to digital-savvy customers doesn’t have to burst budgets. Credit unions have a long-standing reputation for being customer-centric but are caught in the middle when it comes to offering the digital innovations today’s banking customers demand between their larger and smaller competitors. Major commercial banks generally have a larger budget to create or host consumer-facing financial tools, and FinTechs may have an agility advantage in this highly competitive space, especially smaller ones.
Credit Unions Find Bill Pay Is a Mobile Wallet Superpower
Among consumers using digital wallets, and bill pay is outpacing actual purchases made with the apps. In fact, they are fast emerging as a “super power” that benefits consumers and credit unions alike, Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president of digital payments at ACI Worldwide, and Sumeet Bhalla, senior vice president of consumer banking at PenFed Credit Union, told Karen Webster.
Social Security update: Second round of monthly payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments, worth up to $4,194, will receive the second round of payments on Wednesday.
Why Mastering the Restaurant Carry-Out Menu Is the Key to Voice AI’s Future
Voice AI is smartening up to fulfill the promise of life without keyboards. Many of us have marveled at the dumbness of answers that, say, Siri often responds with, but voice AI has reached an inflection point where its natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities are catching up fast to human speech. Listen for it at a restaurant near you soon.
Cost-Conscious Small Businesses Prioritize Digital Payments in 2023
Small businesses seeking to reduce innovation costs might consider prioritizing digital wallet offerings. In today’s budget-conscious retail environment, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) might be tempted to pump the brakes on innovations, but that can have a detrimental effect on customer loyalty and retention. One cost-effective option is to...
