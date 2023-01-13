Read full article on original website
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry
It’s time for the NFT industry and digital economy to grow up, said Randy Wasinger, announcing the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News — a move meant to help tame a “Wild West” ecosystem “full of promise, glory and painful outcomes for many” via on-chain data analytics and journalism. “[The NFT industry] shouldn’t lose its fearless The post KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry appeared first on Startland News.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
An Insider on Why Community Banks Must Help SMBs Navigate Technology
An interview with Charles Potts, chief innovation officer at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), about the ways the organization is helping community banks access disruptive financial technologies to better serve SMBs. --- For his role with the ICBA, Potts works closely with community banks to ensure they are...
UK’s 6 Largest Banks Complete Open Banking Roadmap
The UK’s competition authority has announced the near completion of the country’s open banking roadmap. In a statement released on Thursday (Jan. 12), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the six largest banks in the U.K. have successfully delivered the requirements of open banking as laid out by the CMA’s roadmap in 2017.
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital
From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
Travelex Teams With Kayak to Help Streamline Digital-First Travel
Foreign exchange brand Travelex has teamed with travel site Kayak to help consumers plan trips. “Through the partnership, Travelex customers can now search for flights, stays and rental cars within the refreshed Travelex Money app, enabling them to plan their trip and manage their funds for it, all in one place,” the companies said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Monday (Jan. 16).
SYKY Raises $9.5M to Fund Digital Fashion ‘Renaissance’
Fashion brand SYKY has raised $9.5 million for its bid to build a blockchain-based luxury platform. “Fashion is on the verge of a renaissance, powered by technology and the next generation of creators,” Alice Delahunt, a former Ralph Lauren executive and SYKY’s founder and CEO, said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Cost-Conscious Small Businesses Prioritize Digital Payments in 2023
Small businesses seeking to reduce innovation costs might consider prioritizing digital wallet offerings. In today’s budget-conscious retail environment, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) might be tempted to pump the brakes on innovations, but that can have a detrimental effect on customer loyalty and retention. One cost-effective option is to...
What Next for UK’s 6.5M Open Banking Users?
The U.K. today counts 6.5 million active users of open banking-powered technology. In a recent statement announcing the news, the country’s Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) added that there were 7.5 million open banking-powered payments in the U.K. as of December 2022. This milestone comes five years after open...
African eLogistics Platforms Improve Fragmented Supply Chains for B2B Firms
Africa’s e-Logistics platforms are expanding across the continent looking to streamline cross-border supply chains. In a region of 17 landlocked countries embedded in long and often complex supply chains, the continent faces a number of unique logistical challenges. Companies like Ghanaian startup Jetstream, which announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that...
How SMBs Should Leverage Payment Technologies for Scale
--- Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have a different technology adoption curve from that. of larger enterprises — one that is driven by the urgent need. to meet customers where they are, according to Gellert. Many SMBs were already positioning themselves for omnichannel before the pandemic accelerated the shift. Now they are increasingly seeking greater presence and visibility online and on social media — especially TikTok, which arrived at the perfect time to help fuel the transition. Meanwhile, SMBs, which have always differentiated themselves through a more curated and personalized experience, are competing by aiming for consistent experiences across all channels, extending personalization throughout the entire customer journey — particularly at checkout. Additionally, for both merchants and customers alike, ensuring that payment is not a hindrance or a detractor from the buying experience is key. Offering customers more ways to pay — including contactless, cashless, BNPL, etc. — is a win-win for all.
Cake Ventures Launches $17M Fund Focused on Demographic Change
Cake Ventures has announced a $17 million seed and pre-seed fund focused on demographic change. The venture capital firm aims to invest in founders building companies and products catering to Americans over the age of 65, women, and Asian, Black and Latino people, Cake Ventures Founding Partner Monique Woodard wrote in a Thursday (Jan. 12) blog post.
Grocers Invest in Scan-and-Go Despite Mixed Track Record
Scan-and-go checkout may have an imperfect track record, but grocers are still optimistic about it. Research from “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide: Grocery, Pharmacy and Convenience Retailers,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, which drew from a survey of 300 United States and United Kingdom retailers, found that 28% of U.S. merchants, including grocers, are investing in in-app scan-and-go capabilities. Specifically, 21% of merchants plan to add the technology, and 7% intend to improve their existing offerings.
Amex and Airwallex Team to Help Businesses 'Scale Beyond Borders'
Australia-based FinTech Airwallex says its customers can now accept American Express as a payment method. The two companies announced their partnership Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, saying it lets Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.K. accept American Express Card payments from around the world.
Community Banks Give Small Businesses Big Business Tools to Run Their Business
Inflation is a major challenge for small to midsized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, where 40% are concerned about rising interest rates and 7 in 10 are addressing it by raising prices. These conditions have SMBs on the hunt for working capital to execute growth plans and stay competitive.
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Tools for Inventory-Checking and Shopping
Google Cloud has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that perform necessary everyday tasks for retailers. These solutions help merchants check inventory, facilitate product discovery, personalize shopping experiences and recommend products to customers, Google Cloud said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release. “Upheavals over the last few years have...
Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
61% of Businesses Expect a Competitive Advantage With Real-Time Payments
Sixty-one percent of businesses believe that real-time payments will give them a competitive advantage. One key reason is businesses finding their customers have come to expect faster payments — just as they experience fast and always-on capabilities in other digital interactions, according to the “Real-Time Payments Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House (TCH) collaboration.
