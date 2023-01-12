Read full article on original website
Related
KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry
It’s time for the NFT industry and digital economy to grow up, said Randy Wasinger, announcing the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News — a move meant to help tame a “Wild West” ecosystem “full of promise, glory and painful outcomes for many” via on-chain data analytics and journalism. “[The NFT industry] shouldn’t lose its fearless The post KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry appeared first on Startland News.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
A new MacBook Pro is coming. Apple will release new laptops equipped with 'M2' on Jan. 24
Apple is rolling out a new lineup of MacBook Pros next week, as the tech giant continues to push hardware with its own custom-built processing chips.
Comments / 0