Brentwood, NY

1 Rescued From House Fire In Brentwood (Developing)

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npsK4_0kCyUg1500
Firefighters were called to a residential fire on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue in Brentwood Thursday evening, Jan. 12.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Long Island Thursday evening, Jan. 12.

The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m. at a home in Brentwood, located on Commack Road near Montauk Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of the single-story home, according to police radio traffic.

Photos on social media show flames shooting from the home’s windows and roof.

At least one person was reportedly rescued from the building, though their condition was not immediately clear.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including members of the Brentwood, Bay Shore, and Islip fire departments.

There was no immediate word on what may have sparked the fire, or how many people were inside the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

