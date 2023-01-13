ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class

BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
BOONE, IA
WQAD

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees more use but with increased quality of service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing more requests for help after changing from its older ten-digit number to the three digit '988'. Formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 service has received over 1.7 million requests over calls, text and chat messages from July to November 2022, its first five months of operation.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Opposition grows over Illinois new weapons ban

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, Jan. 10., after the Illinois House passed the bill. The bill puts a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches. News 8 spoke with...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Illinois swears in 103rd General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly Wednesday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in the House and Senate. The crowning achievement from Democrats who wield total control of state government...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

'This is my country now' | Illinois welcomes 39 newly naturalized citizens in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Public Library hosted a naturalization ceremony for 39 brand-new Americans and their friends, families and other guests on Friday, Jan. 13. Naturalization is when someone becomes a lawful permanent resident in the United States through an application process. It differs from Acquisition, where legal citizenship is bestowed on a minor through birth from parents who are already lawful citizens or after birth, but under 18 years of age.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Quad Citizen Roby Smith takes over as Iowa treasurer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Quad Cities are represented at the highest Iowa State levels for the first time in decades as Roby Smith takes the office of Treasurer. The Davenport Republican defeated 40-year incumbent Mike Fitzgerald in the 2022 elections, unseating the nation's longest-serving state Treasurer. When Smith...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House gave final passage Tuesday to a bill banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines in the state while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The House had...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

FAA system failure grounds thousands of flights; impact on QC International Airport

MOLINE, Ill. — While the FAA computer shortage grounded thousands of flights, the Quad City International Airport saw minimal impact. Wednesday morning, a failure of the NOTAM system, or Notice to Air Emissions, caused thousands of flights nationwide to be canceled. The FAA has said a failure of the NOTAM system overnight caused the world's largest aircraft fleet to be grounded for hours.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Iowa DOT cruiser smashed into, officer injured

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to pay attention while driving after an officer was hurt during a crash on I-29 in western Iowa while providing traffic control for a different accident, according to a Facebook post from the department. The parked cruiser's rear...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy