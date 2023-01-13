Read full article on original website
Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for every class
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees more use but with increased quality of service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing more requests for help after changing from its older ten-digit number to the three digit '988'. Formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 service has received over 1.7 million requests over calls, text and chat messages from July to November 2022, its first five months of operation.
Opposition grows over Illinois new weapons ban
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a new ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, Jan. 10., after the Illinois House passed the bill. The bill puts a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches. News 8 spoke with...
After troubles in Scott County, Iowa's top election official proposes legislation to create uniform recount procedure
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation to the legislature that intends to standardize the recount timeline across all 99 counties, according to a Friday release. This proposed legislation comes just weeks after Scott County's Iowa House District 81 race, an episode marred...
Iowa produced 4.5 billion gallons of ethanol in 2022, another record
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Farmers across the globe are looking to Iowa when it comes to ethanol production. That's because the state had yet another record-breaking year in ethanol production. A total of 4.5 billion gallons were produced in Iowa alone, up from 4.4 billion in 2021. The Iowa Renewable...
Illinois swears in 103rd General Assembly
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly Wednesday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in the House and Senate. The crowning achievement from Democrats who wield total control of state government...
'This is my country now' | Illinois welcomes 39 newly naturalized citizens in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Public Library hosted a naturalization ceremony for 39 brand-new Americans and their friends, families and other guests on Friday, Jan. 13. Naturalization is when someone becomes a lawful permanent resident in the United States through an application process. It differs from Acquisition, where legal citizenship is bestowed on a minor through birth from parents who are already lawful citizens or after birth, but under 18 years of age.
JB Pritzker takes oath of office for 2nd term as Illinois governor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — J.B. Pritzker, the multibillionaire whose actions over the past year have suggested he may be eyeing a run for president, on Monday was sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time, an occasion he used to issue bold proposals for universal preschool and free college tuition.
Quad Citizen Roby Smith takes over as Iowa treasurer
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Quad Cities are represented at the highest Iowa State levels for the first time in decades as Roby Smith takes the office of Treasurer. The Davenport Republican defeated 40-year incumbent Mike Fitzgerald in the 2022 elections, unseating the nation's longest-serving state Treasurer. When Smith...
Lawmakers pass assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House gave final passage Tuesday to a bill banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines in the state while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. The House had...
Decision on Pretrial Fairness Act not expected until April, Knox County State's Attorney says
GALESBURG, Ill. — A resolution on whether or not cash bail will be eliminated in Illinois may not happen until April, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. This comes just over a week after a judge in Kankakee County ruled that the cash bail provision of the...
Iowa researchers asking for help to track gray foxes as their population declines
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to track gray foxes, a species which is experiencing a population decline. The organization is offering a $400 bounty for trappers to catch a gray fox and contact the Iowa DNR. Researchers will then put a...
Illinois one of the worst prepared states for another recession, analysts say
ILLINOIS, USA — With the U.S. economy still strained from inflation, economists are worried that Illinois may be one of the worst prepared states to handle another recession. The claim comes from the Illinois Policy group, which researches Illinois policies and how they affect people in the state. Its...
FAA system failure grounds thousands of flights; impact on QC International Airport
MOLINE, Ill. — While the FAA computer shortage grounded thousands of flights, the Quad City International Airport saw minimal impact. Wednesday morning, a failure of the NOTAM system, or Notice to Air Emissions, caused thousands of flights nationwide to be canceled. The FAA has said a failure of the NOTAM system overnight caused the world's largest aircraft fleet to be grounded for hours.
Iowa DOT cruiser smashed into, officer injured
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to pay attention while driving after an officer was hurt during a crash on I-29 in western Iowa while providing traffic control for a different accident, according to a Facebook post from the department. The parked cruiser's rear...
