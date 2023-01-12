Duluth, Minn. –No matter the age, you’re never too old to play in the snow. However, long-time Duluth resident, political enthusiast, and snow-sculptor, Harry Welty, says it’s a little more challenging as the years go by. This year’s creation is a remake of the iconic photograph of Marines planting the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima in World War II.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO