FOX 21 Online
Morgan Park Hosts 4th Annual Winter Fun Fest
DULUTH, Minn.– Lots of fun happened in Morgan Park as their 4th annual Winter Fun Fest took place Saturday. Starting back in 2018, the Morgan Park neighborhood hosted their first Winter Fest, they decided to make it a January tradition. Even though they took a year off due to...
FOX 21 Online
35th Annual Duluth Wedding Show
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re planning on walking down the aisle this year, the DECC was the place to be on Saturday. The 35th Annual Wedding Show welcomed happy couples to meet vendors and watch a fashion show. New this year was a dance demonstration by Northshore Ballroom...
FOX 21 Online
New Brewery Opens At Clyde Iron Works
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Clyde Iron Works is celebrating a big expansion into the brewing business. Clyde Brewing is located in the Clyde building in Lincoln Park. Monday, the kick-off had taste testings of their 6 new brews, plus a root beer for those not wanting alcohol. All...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer’ at Heritage Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Local youth hockey teams join in on the fight against cancer with fundraising games. Teams with Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) and Hermantown will play at the Heritage Center on Monday night in honor of Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer. Brant Nicklin joined FOX21 on the morning...
FOX 21 Online
All Aboard! North Shore Scenic Railroad Opens Summer Ticket Season For Excursions
DULUTH, Minn. — Believe it or not, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is already thinking summer and fall excursions. Tickets went on sale Monday at DuluthTrains.com and at the Depot ticket office. Train lovers can now reserve a spot for dinner trains, dome car rides and the Pizza Party...
FOX 21 Online
Say What? A January Day Of Rain, Puddles In The Twin Ports
DULUTH, Minn. – What a weird day for the Twin Ports, right? Rain and giant puddles were all over the place. Vehicles on London Road in Duluth were making a splish-splash that looked more like a spring melting event. Makes you wonder if we’re going to pay for this...
FOX 21 Online
Sculpture Building
Duluth, Minn. –No matter the age, you’re never too old to play in the snow. However, long-time Duluth resident, political enthusiast, and snow-sculptor, Harry Welty, says it’s a little more challenging as the years go by. This year’s creation is a remake of the iconic photograph of Marines planting the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima in World War II.
FOX 21 Online
Spicing Up Northern Wisconsin with a Chili Cook Off
SOLON SPRINGS, Wis. —On this usually warm, but still chili day one Bar and Grill in none other than Solon Springs is hosting a cook off. One that looks to spice up the competition. Paul’s Pour House Bar and Grill has only been open for a decade, and for...
FOX 21 Online
Who’s Afraid of Friday the 13th?
Duluth, Minn. — All kinds of people, about 50 percent of the population, believe in superstitions, so on this Friday the 13th, the supposedly unluckiest of days, what superstitions are people thinking of or worrying about?. Taylor Grimbo a student at UMD says, “I feel it’s fun when people...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. – “Tonight, our community has come together between two great rivals, between Hermantown and Duluth East,” Duluth East Pee Wee AA Coach, Dave Mclean says. A bout at the Heritage Center, Rival hockey teams, Duluth East and Hermantown, came together to benefit the lives of others in the fight against cancer.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Crews To Remove Snow From Portions Of City This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city crews are going to knock down some of those giant snow mounds building up around sidewalks and haul them away. It’s happening this Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will start with portions of Third Street, North 19th Avenue West and North 20th Avenue West...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Sweeps Bemidji State in Shutout Fashion
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team earned their seventh consecutive win, Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State. Anneke Linser led the way with two goals. The Bulldogs defense was air tight holding the Beavers to just eight shots on goal through regulation. Next up, UMD...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor Cruises by Cromwell-Wright, Duluth East Rally Late to Pick Up Eighth Straight
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor girls basketball team hosted a tough Cromwell-Wright team on Monday night. The Rails got out to a hot start in the first half and never cooled down, picking up the 63-45 win. Meanwhile, Esko welcomed in Duluth East who has been on a roll, with seven...
FOX 21 Online
House Fire In Superior Sends One Person To Hospital
SUPERIOR, Wis. — One person was hurt after a house fire in Superior on Saturday. The Superior Fire Department says it was called out to a house fire on the 4700-block of East 2nd Street at 5:46 p.m. Firefighters learned that someone was still inside, and found them on...
