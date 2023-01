This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dolly Parton turns 77 on Thursday. It's hard to believe, especially if you saw Parton rocking it out with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, at her televised New Year's Eve party. Though Parton has been a performer for more than 60 years, she's still as popular as ever.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO