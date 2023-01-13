ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Hires Raine Group to Help With Potential Sale

By Brendan Coffey
 4 days ago
World Wrestling Entertainment has retained boutique investment bank Raine Group to aid in exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.

Raine is well-known in the sports and media worlds, and helped Roman Abramovich sell England’s Chelsea F.C. to a Todd Boehly-led group for a record price for a soccer team last year. Raine also assisted with the sale of Olympique Lyonnais to an American buyer in December, and formed a special purpose acquisition company with the owners of the Chicago Cubs that took Enjoy Technologies public in 2021. Late last year, Raine was retained as an advisor to Manchester United as the English soccer giant explores a potential sale.

In addition to retaining Raine, WWE said in a Thursday evening press release it has hired Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisor, and has also brought in an outside communications firm.

“WWE’s upcoming media rights cycle will take place amid a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, and we believe exploring our strategic alternatives at this critical juncture will enable WWE to fully capitalize on the significant value of our intellectual property,” newly reappointed executive chairman Vince McMahon said in a statement.

“Strategic alternatives” is Wall Street jargon for seeking a sale of the business at a premium.

McMahon returned to WWE last week, saying he wanted to guide the business in upcoming deals to maximize shareholder value, which may include a sale of the business. WWE share have rallied more than 21% this year, primarily on news of the potential sale. They gained 40% in 2022.

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

