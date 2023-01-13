Effective: 2023-01-17 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Leon DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Florida, Gadsden, Leon and Inland Jefferson Counties. In Georgia, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO