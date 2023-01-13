ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Banks ready for thousands of Bengals fans celebrating playoffs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Banks is ready to welcome thousands of Bengals fans to celebrate the first playoff game of the season. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 Sunday evening at Paycor Stadium. The Banks' Tracy Schwegmann says the pregame party will start at 4:00 p.m. "We'll have...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

Bengals Wild Card game ball delivered to third local bar

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Looks like another Bengals game ball went out to a local bar following the team's Wild Card win over the Ravens. A tweet says Tyler Boyd brought a ball to Clutch OTR. "BIG Shout out to @boutdat_23 for giving out one of the game balls to...
CINCINNATI, OH

