thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury
The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game.
WKRC
The Banks ready for thousands of Bengals fans celebrating playoffs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Banks is ready to welcome thousands of Bengals fans to celebrate the first playoff game of the season. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 Sunday evening at Paycor Stadium. The Banks' Tracy Schwegmann says the pregame party will start at 4:00 p.m. "We'll have...
WKRC
Ticket prices, hotel rooms could get expensive for Bengals fans heading to playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – After the Bengals triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, many fans are hoping to head north for the next playoff game -- but the trip likely won't be cheap. Chris Swenson grew up in Central Ohio as a Bengals fan, and now comes back to...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Scott Petrak: Jim Schwartz's experience was a huge part of the Browns hiring him
What went into the Browns’ decision to hire Jim Schwartz? Scott Petrak says his resume was a big part of the decision. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
WKRC
Bengals Wild Card game ball delivered to third local bar
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Looks like another Bengals game ball went out to a local bar following the team's Wild Card win over the Ravens. A tweet says Tyler Boyd brought a ball to Clutch OTR. "BIG Shout out to @boutdat_23 for giving out one of the game balls to...
