Selma, AL

Six killed in Alabama tornado with ‘catastrophic damage’ in Selma & Autauga County after homes torn apart & cars flipped

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago

SIX people are dead after a catastrophic tornado hit on Thursday, damaging mobile homes and sending threes crashing to the ground.

The deaths were confirmed by Autauga County Sheriff David Hill in Alabama.

Six people are dead after a devastating tornado touched down on Thursday Credit: AP
A woman carrying items out from her destroyed trailer in Mount Vernon, Alabama Credit: EPA
Aerial view of the damage in Greensboro Credit: AP
A vehicle flipped on its side was found in Selma Credit: AP
A trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was injured when a tree fell on his patrol car Credit: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

It is possible that more fatalities may be reported, said Hill.

A mobile home was split in half by the tornado when a tree fell on it.

A gas station was also damaged with debris and downed trees lined the streets.

Photos on social media showed the severity of the storm, including another mobile home that was flipped upside down.

According to Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga Country, both mobile and conventional homes were damaged.

“It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” he said.

He added that about 12 people were severely injured enough to be taken to hospitals, however, he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

Thousands of residents in the county were without power as of 3.40pm, according to the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative’s outage map.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted that they were getting “numerous reports of damage in Autauga. Please avoid the area to let emergency personnel respond. We will update when we can.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted: “I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state.

“My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it.”

DAMAGE ACROSS THE STATE

In Tallapoosa County, Mayor Woody Baird of Alex City completed a storm damage survey and said there were several damaged homes on Cedar Creek Road.

The tornado also reportedly crossed over the river and destroyed an unknown number of homes near Lake Ridge Drive.

Baird said there are more than 10,000 people without power and is urging residents to stay home while first responders and power crews work.

A trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was injured when a tree fell on his patrol car during the storm.

The trooper was transported to the hospital and is currently recovering.

In Selma, there have been several reports of damage, including the Selma Country Club, where the roof had been ripped off.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said that one person is believed to be trapped in a building and another may be missing.

“There is confirmed damage in Selma. Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” tweeted the NWS.

Selma Police Chief Kunta Fulford said it’s unknown how much damage has been caused by the tornado at this time, however, the damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue.

Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards reported four injuries but no deaths.

He added that there have been about 30 home rescues and five car extractions.

Officials are working on recovery efforts currently.

Debris and damage in Selma, Alabama Credit: AP
Fallen trees frame a sign welcoming visitors to Selma Credit: AP
Emergency crews work on downed power lines in Mount Vernon Credit: EPA
A damaged home in Prattville Credit: AP

