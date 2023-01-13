ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Camper Survives Challenger in Kennewick Crash

As Kennewick Police were transporting the driver to the hospital he was placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. After the driver was seen at the hospital Kennewick Police transported him to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on the charges. Do you remember the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire

At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
KENNEWICK, WA
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 16. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still “actively looking” for the driver of the car. According to...
TOPPENISH, WA
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
Richland projects coming in 2023 around Badger Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland is heavily focused on several infrastructure projects. Thursday night, the City opened up a public discussion on a Little Badger Mountain Trail they’re planning to create. There’s projects happening all over Richland; from south at Badger Mountain, all the way north to Leslie Groves and further. We’re starting southmost, at Little Badger Mountain....
RICHLAND, WA
Pickup Slams Into Umatilla Dollar General

(Umatilla, OR) -- Massive damage to a Dollar General location in Umatilla. The Umatilla Fire Protection District says this happened Monday night around 7pm off the 1400 block of 6th Street. Crews got on scene and found a lot of damage to both the vehicle, reported to be a Ford pickup truck and the store itself. One victim still inside the pickup was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
UMATILLA, OR
Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
HERMISTON, OR
