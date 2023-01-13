ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark provided an update about the tiger found during a shooting investigation Tuesday. Zoo officials said the cub is doing well.

He’s been given vaccines, a well-balanced diet, and will soon be learning important social cues. He will not be staying at the BioPark, however.

The zoo said they are focusing on the Malayan tiger they currently home, and since the cub’s genetic makeup is unknown, he will be moved to another zoo or sanctuary.

The priority is for him to be with other tigers, so that he can continue to learn socialization skills.

