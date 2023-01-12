Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
nbc16.com
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
nbc16.com
Driver arrested after car leaves Historic Columbia River Highway, ends up in a tree
CORBETT, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove his car off the Historic Columbia River Highway Saturday night near the Vista House. The car was suspended in a tree. Corbett Fire responded and was able to reach the driver using a high-angle rope rescue.
nbc16.com
'No occupants found inside' mobile home that caught on fire, Lebanon Fire officials said
LEBANON, Ore. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15, 2023), the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of S. Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. On arrival, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
nbc16.com
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
nbc16.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
nbc16.com
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
nbc16.com
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss
It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
nbc16.com
Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
Comments / 0