Comedian Jeff Leach Brings On The Laughs
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You may know him from his comedy specials, your kids may know him from the YouTube series “Jam Van”… either way…you know him as funny. Kendall Tenney chats with comedian Jeff Leach to tell us about his upcoming show at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino and more.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0