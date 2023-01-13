ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comedian Jeff Leach Brings On The Laughs

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0uOX_0kCyRsBW00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You may know him from his comedy specials, your kids may know him from the YouTube series “Jam Van”… either way…you know him as funny. Kendall Tenney chats with comedian Jeff Leach to tell us about his upcoming show at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio Hotel & Casino and more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

A Night Of Dubstep, Bass, And Music

Las Vegas(KLAS)-His love for Sub Woffers and electronics is what created the stage name forJesse Kardon, aka Subtronics. He grew up playing the drums in the streets of Philadelphia. An internship at a recording studio began his career to become one of the biggest bass music producers and performer in electronic music. His debut album […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

“Collective Soul” In Concert

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Multi-platinum rockers Collective Soul will be at the Pearl Theater at The Palms tomorrow night. JC Fernandez spoke with founding member Will Turpin about the bands 30 year history and what fans can expect at the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Having A Mocktail Month

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Dry January could also be called mocktail month…and The Venetian has you covered! Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina Cocktail Bar shows us how people can cut alcohol but keep the fun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Surreal Showcase

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Park West Fine Art Museum inside the Forum Shops is kicking off its 2023 artist showcase with a special three-month exhibition and it’s going to be surreal! JC Fernandez chats with surrealist artist Chris Elliman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hanging In The “Starship OPM”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn’t widely practiced – so, catching it in person is a rare treat! And there’s a place right here in Vegas, at the Cosmopolitan’s Revamped version of OPM. Roqui Theus chats with Elena Suarez, she is the newest act to join the Spiegelworld Show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Attack 2023 Fitness Resolutions

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A lot of people made new year’s resolutions to get fit in 2023. And while a good portion of those folks may be second-guessing that commitment, Kendall Tenney is joined by Jeremy Kambel and Lowell Raven from IVI Performance who say don’t give up just yet. And if you’re looking for a little extra […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

19th Annual Dam Short Film Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Dam Film Festival is back! The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival will be held in Boulder City at the Elaine K. Smith Center February 16th through the 20th. Roqui Theus is joined by Lee Lanier with all the Dam details.
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy