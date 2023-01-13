ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:06 p.m., Eugene Police confirmed that Paul Bruce Allen has been found. He was located in the 2000 block of West 11th and is reunited with family. --- Original Story:. The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing,...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eugene gas prices still trending downward

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall in Eugene, averaging $3.44 a gallon. That is 2.1-cents lower than last week. Gas Buddy says its survey of stations in and around Eugene shows a smaller decline for unleaded. It says the cheapest gas in town is $3.03, the most...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield Residents march for 25th Annual MLK, Jr. March

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield residents marched from the Springfield Justice Center to Springfield High school to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this years event was, "standing up in challenging times." All community members were encouraged to attend the march that honored the strength...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Sheldon quarterback Brock Thomas commits to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon quarterback Brock Thomas committed to Oregon on Sunday. The three-star recruit joins the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. He links up with his Irish teammate Teitum Tuiti, who signed with Oregon last month. Thomas helped lead Sheldon to an appearance in the state title game...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona

EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss

It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
PULLMAN, WA

