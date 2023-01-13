Read full article on original website
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:06 p.m., Eugene Police confirmed that Paul Bruce Allen has been found. He was located in the 2000 block of West 11th and is reunited with family. --- Original Story:. The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing,...
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
Eugene gas prices still trending downward
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall in Eugene, averaging $3.44 a gallon. That is 2.1-cents lower than last week. Gas Buddy says its survey of stations in and around Eugene shows a smaller decline for unleaded. It says the cheapest gas in town is $3.03, the most...
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
Springfield Residents march for 25th Annual MLK, Jr. March
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield residents marched from the Springfield Justice Center to Springfield High school to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme for this years event was, "standing up in challenging times." All community members were encouraged to attend the march that honored the strength...
Sheldon quarterback Brock Thomas commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon quarterback Brock Thomas committed to Oregon on Sunday. The three-star recruit joins the Ducks as a preferred walk-on. He links up with his Irish teammate Teitum Tuiti, who signed with Oregon last month. Thomas helped lead Sheldon to an appearance in the state title game...
Hundreds march down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to honor civil rights icon
EUGENE, Ore. — On this Martin Luther King Junior Day nearly a thousand people gathered at Autzen Stadium to march in recognition of the late civil rights leader. The local NAACP chapter hosted the annual march, which led from the stadium to the Hult Center in downtown Eugene. “His...
Eugene Symphony music director/conductor extends tenure through 2023-24 season
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news today from the Eugene Symphony Orchestra. They announced that Music Director and Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong has extended his tenure through the 2023-24 season. He will also become an artistic partner as part of the 2024-25 season. In the coming weeks, the Eugene Symphony board...
Oregon men's basketball shocks nation, takes down No. 9 Arizona
EUGENE, Ore. — After losing to Arizona State on Thursday, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman said he drove down to Roseburg in complete silence, trying to figure out a way to fix the performance the Ducks showed earlier this week. Whatever Altman thought of in that car...
Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss
It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State
EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
