Gravette, AR

Five more witnesses testify in Barnett January 6 insurrection trial

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Five more witnesses testified in Richard Barnett’s federal trial in Washington D.C. on January 12.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is facing eight federal charges for his actions during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. A jury was seated and opening arguments began on January 10.

On January 12, five witnesses took the stand as the government continued to make its case. Inventor and stun gun manufacturer Billy Pennington of Little Rock testified about his company’s ZAP Hike ‘N Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased and brought with him to the Capitol.

Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett's Jan. 6 insurrection trial

Zachary Wendel, a food and beverage manager at a Washington area hotel, followed and said that Barnett demonstrated how the stun gun operated at his hotel’s bar on January 5. Barnett himself posted a graphic on social media showing how the stun gun can be used in compact or extended configurations.

The remainder of the day’s witness testimony came from Secret Service Special Agent Elizabeth Glavey and Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officers Quenterra Casey and Terence Craig.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled to resume on January 13.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

