ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12k107_0kCyRCYM00

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.

Update 11:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: At least two people died in Georgia as violent storms moved across the state Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the fatalities at a news conference on Friday.

“Unfortunately, it’s been a tragic night,” he said, according to WSB. He identified one of those killed as a state employee who died while responding to storm damage. The other victim was identified as a 5-year-old boy who died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, WSB reported. The boy’s mother was in critical condition on Friday, according to the news station.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 13: Autauga County coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning that officials found another victim of Thursday’s tornado in central Alabama, raising the death toll from the storm to seven, AL.com reported.

The victims were not immediately identified. Officials with the National Weather Service were surveying the damage Friday.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill confirmed to WFSA-TV that six people were killed in the county. Hill added that more fatalities were possible, according to the television station.

“We have multiple deaths and still searching for bodies,” Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told CNN.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is “confirmed” damage in Selma.

“Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” the weather service tweeted.

Dallas County Jail was hit by the tornado, according to WSFA. The sheriff’s association is working to help get inmates moved to facilities in other counties, the television station reported.

“Selma has received significant damage from the tornado. Citizens please refrain from traveling the roadways and stay away from down power lines,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “City crews will be out as soon as practical to clean up. In the meantime, stay safe and continue to report your damages through 911. #wearetogether.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency in six counties, including Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

“People have been injured, but no fatalities,” Perkins told the AP. “We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets.”

Perkins said a curfew will be enforced in the city Thursday night, CNN reported. It will be in effect until Friday at dawn, the mayor said.

“If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” Perkins said.

Deborah A. Brown shared a video on Facebook showing damage to a street in Selma.

A woman can be heard talking about the incident. She said she was in a tax office when the tornado hit.

“We could’ve been gone, y’all,” the woman said in the video. “We had to run for cover. We had to go run and jump in the closet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama leaders survey storm damage

Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, and Congressmembers Terri Sewell and Barry Moore surveyed the storm damage in Central Alabama, following Thursday’s devastating tornados. “I surveyed yesterday’s tornado damage in Selma with Mayor [James] Perkins, @SenKatieBritt & @RepTerriSewell, and it is extensive. We are working on the...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week

One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado. State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs. Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled...
HALE COUNTY, AL
WSOC Charlotte

Officials investigating after body found inside of burned pickup truck in Alabama

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. — Officials are investigating after a burned body was reportedly found inside a burned pickup truck in Lower Peach Tree, Alabama. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told WKRG that officers were assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. A body was reportedly found inside a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5.
LOWER PEACH TREE, AL
WSOC Charlotte

Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through "kind of a grieving process" after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus. Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy