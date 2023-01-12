ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0

BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Payton Pritchard increasing value as Celtics depth option amid injuries

Opportunity has been tough to come by for Payton Pritchard in his third year with the Celtics amid a loaded backcourt. The 24-year-old guard who played his way into the rotation almost immediately during his rookie year has found himself on the outside looking in two years later under Joe Mazzulla thanks to the presence of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon in Boston’s backcourt.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy