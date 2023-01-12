BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO