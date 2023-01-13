ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

New translator added for KMNF in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you receive your TV signal with an antenna, there’s a new station in the greater Mankato area. We’ve added a translator for KMNF to our studio tower in North Mankato. This helps expand the over the air reach for the station which...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Ag Expo returns to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The two-day trade show kicks off on Wednesday, and the show is expected to see nearly 100 booths fill the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. “It’s been great getting back together again. We were back last year with a little bit smaller crowd, we’re looking forward this year, we have record attendance already registered, we’re looking for a lot of people to walk in,” said Joe Smentek of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, “Free event, a lot of good programs, a lot of good learning sessions, and so it’s really exciting to get back and meet with other farmers.”
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Faribault's Farmer Seed and Nursery building torn down

Rain and snow Monday night will be followed by several inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast. Justice Alan Page speaks at MLK Day event at Gustavus. Updated: 19 hours ago. Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page visited the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College...
FARIBAULT, MN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Mankato East rolls past Faribault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys basketball team returned to the floor Monday night against Faribault. East wins by a final of 88-50.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Spring travel destinations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re seeking a warm vacation destination, you’re in luck!. Julie, from Emerald Travel, shared some fantastic spring travel destinations including: the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UPDATE: Missing Mankato woman found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says 21 year old Kathleen Gimenez was found safe in Albert Lea. They thank everyone who assisted in finding her. No other details have been released. ORIGINAL STORY: Mankato Public Safety is asking for public assistance in locating missing person Kathleen Jo Gimenez,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
MADELIA, MN
KEYC

A drier cooler day is ahead, and snow returns to the region Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a mild, rainy Monday, and snowy overnight, today will be drier and cooler. The warmest air for our Tuesday occurred this morning. For the rest of the day, temps will remain in the low 30s to upper 20s before gradually falling into the mid-20s by this evening. Clouds will be sticking around as winds remain out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, above-average temperatures continue with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s under a cloudy sky, winds remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MCHS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Loyola’s Morgan reaches 1K points in loss to Cathedral

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team lost a close match up against New Ulm Cathedral 55-54 on Saturday at home. Despite the loss, the Crusaders celebrated senior Simon Morgan reaching the 1,000-career point milestone at the start of the second half.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey program took down nationally-ranked St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, completing the sweep of the Huskies. The Mavericks improve to 13-11-0 overall with the victory. Next, MSU travels to Wisconsin for...
MANKATO, MN

