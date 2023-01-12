Read full article on original website
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
Teams from the Pacific Northwest head to Sandy for annual robotics tournament
SANDY, Ore. — Teams from Oregon and Washington arrived at Sandy High School for the 14th annual VEX Robotic tournament held Saturday, January 14. Over 70 robotics teams from Seattle to Klamath Falls made the trip. Winners of each division receive a bid to the state tournament. First-place winners...
Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss
It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State
EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
