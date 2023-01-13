HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Returning for the first time since 2019, the Chinatown 808 Lunar New Year Parade hit the streets of Chinatown on Saturday. "The Chinatown parade has been a legacy of Chinatowns all over the nation. It brings us great honor and joy to bring it back for the community to celebrate, to help small local businesses, and to really celebrate the essence of being Chinese,” said Partner of Chinatown Jade Lun.

