Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition
It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
Monday Weather: Vog and haze, large surf, box jelly fish
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light southeasterly winds will allow vog from Kilauea to spread statewide. Expect hazy conditions through the day, partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 60 to 65....
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
Honolulu Parks and Rec holding Memorial Day poster contest for keiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- K-12 students and keiki are encouraged to participate in the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Memorial Day Poster Contest, to honor those who have served. Between now and February 27, both printed and digital entries will be accepted, in the theme "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day." Entries should depict lei-making activities or ceremonial actions associated with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl / Pūowaina).
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity
HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
Hawaii bill proposed to offer backpay to those terminated over vaccine mandates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of workers across the country were either forced to resign or were let go because they did not comply with their employer’s vaccine mandates. Hawaii state lawmakers, Rep. Diamond Garcia and Sen. Brenton Awa introduced Bill...
Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown after pandemic hiatus
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Returning for the first time since 2019, the Chinatown 808 Lunar New Year Parade hit the streets of Chinatown on Saturday. "The Chinatown parade has been a legacy of Chinatowns all over the nation. It brings us great honor and joy to bring it back for the community to celebrate, to help small local businesses, and to really celebrate the essence of being Chinese,” said Partner of Chinatown Jade Lun.
Traffic continues to affect Kailua, Lanikai area over MLK Jr. holiday weekend
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend and it's urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) also sent out...
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: Box jellyfish warning, vog lingers this week
HONOLULU (KITV4) – VOG lingers this week. Box Jellyfish possible again Tuesday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Some spots could dip into the upper 50s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
