News Channel Nebraska
Bright Horizons prepares to impact children at February event
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple businesses in northeast Nebraska are coming together to benefit children. On Feb. 5, the “For The Love of Reading” Children’s Day Festival will be taking place at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The event will provide free family fun for all attendees.
News Channel Nebraska
Green Light Great Night continues to give local musicians performance outlets
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Live music has become a mainstay for communities in northeast Nebraska thanks to a local radio station. US92's Green Light Great Night is continuing to ensure a great night of music and fun. Different bars throughout Norfolk and other towns will turn on their green lights outside...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State College celebrates MLK Day with march and more
WAYNE, Neb. -- On Monday the country celebrated MLK Day to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wayne State College celebrated the national holiday by hosting the March to the Majestic event which was started years back by a former student.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Public Schools looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Public School District is looking to make some new hires for the next school year. At Monday's board of education meeting, the need to hire new teachers in the district was made known. According to a strategic staffing proposal, the number of students requiring a special education teacher or English language learners (ELL) teachers is higher than in past years.
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council member submits resignation citing health issues
NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on alleged protection order violation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 10 a.m. Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to a residence for a verbal argument between a male and a female. According to authorities, when officers arrived in the 300 block of North 12th Street, they learned that there was an active domestic abuse protection order prohibiting the suspect from contacting the female and being at the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County attorney passes away
NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
News Channel Nebraska
Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
News Channel Nebraska
Whitmore, Kasik power Clarkson/Leigh boys past Pender
PENDER, Neb. -- Mason Whitmore scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter, and Kyle Kasik chipped in with 17 in Clarkson/Leigh's dominant 62-37 boys' basketball win over Pender. The Patriots jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. Pender began...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
