Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Bright Horizons prepares to impact children at February event

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple businesses in northeast Nebraska are coming together to benefit children. On Feb. 5, the “For The Love of Reading” Children’s Day Festival will be taking place at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The event will provide free family fun for all attendees.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne State College celebrates MLK Day with march and more

WAYNE, Neb. -- On Monday the country celebrated MLK Day to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wayne State College celebrated the national holiday by hosting the March to the Majestic event which was started years back by a former student.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Public Schools looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Public School District is looking to make some new hires for the next school year. At Monday's board of education meeting, the need to hire new teachers in the district was made known. According to a strategic staffing proposal, the number of students requiring a special education teacher or English language learners (ELL) teachers is higher than in past years.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk City Council member submits resignation citing health issues

NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.
NORFOLK, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested on alleged protection order violation

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 10 a.m. Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to a residence for a verbal argument between a male and a female. According to authorities, when officers arrived in the 300 block of North 12th Street, they learned that there was an active domestic abuse protection order prohibiting the suspect from contacting the female and being at the residence.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Antelope County attorney passes away

NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Whitmore, Kasik power Clarkson/Leigh boys past Pender

PENDER, Neb. -- Mason Whitmore scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter, and Kyle Kasik chipped in with 17 in Clarkson/Leigh's dominant 62-37 boys' basketball win over Pender. The Patriots jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. Pender began...
PENDER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

