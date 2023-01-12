NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO