Dave ‘Lil Dicky’ Burd Is Working on His Next Album ‘Every Day’ While Juggling His TV Success With ‘Dave’

Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison Ford Reveals the Personal Cowboy Experiences He Brings to His ‘1923’ Performance: ‘I Know a Bit About the Life’
The star also tells TheWrap why now was the time to "dip my foot into" Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Season 13 Contestant, Dies at 31
The singer and instrumentalist, who made it to the competition series' top six, suffered a heart attack Sunday
Heavy Metal Magazine CEO Matthew Medney Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)
Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal magazine, has stepped down, Variety can exclusively confirm. He is set to be replaced by Myth founder Marshall Lees. Jamie Penrose will stay on as chief operating officer. The company, best known for its self-titled 1981 adult animated sci-fi film, produced Ivan Reitman and Leonard Mogel, has in recent years looked to move back into film and television content and exploit its vast library of IP. Last year the company signed a significant deal with Range Media Partners. Read Medney’s full statement below: Heavy Metal has been at the core of my existence for 3 years, it’s...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Star Mariana Treviño Is Ready to Be Seen (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap magazine: The actress, who relished playing a strong Latin mother opposite Tom Hanks, was photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap.
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins Doesn’t Have as Many Parisian Recommendations as You Think
I dont have as much free time as I wish that I had to explore," Collins said
‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams on Crafting the Opening Sequence: ‘I Wanted to Make a Splash’￼
This story about “The Sea Beast” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “The Sea Beast,” the latest feature from director Chris Williams (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and his first for Netflix, is a rollicking throwback to the kind of old-school adventure movies that Williams grew up with: 1976’s “King Kong,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Clash of the Titans,” and of course, “Star Wars.” It is set in a mythical land with deep ties to the ocean — a place where monster-hunting isn’t just encouraged, it’s sponsored by the kingdom. And it’s where one monster hunter named Jacob (voiced by Karl Urban) forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) and learns that the creatures aren’t just killing machines.
Parties & Premieres Report: Celebs Crisscross the Country for Golden Globes and Awards-Filled Week
Hollywood was packed to the gills this week with parties, screenings, receptions, luncheons, galas you name it
‘History of the World: Part II’ Star Nick Kroll Says Hulu Series Continues Mel Brooks Legacy of ‘Poking Fun at Those in Power’
The "Big Mouth" co-creator said working with the 96-year-old comedy legend was "one of the true honors and privileges of my life"
The Biggest ‘The Last of Us’ Easter Eggs and Changes From the Game
HBO's post-apocalyptic drama series star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie
Why ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Loves ‘Seeing Georgia Out of Her Element’
Howey and the show's creatives detangle Georgia's layers of love and life
For ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Star Kerry Condon, Animals Are Perfect Scene Partners
TheWrap magazine: "They were this pure aspect that made me go, Gosh, humans are so silly, so complicated bickering and fighting and thinking about our existence,'" Condon says
‘The Last of Us’ Star Merle Dandridge Says It Was ‘Emotional’ to Reprise Video Game Role in HBO Series
"There was a little discomfort at first of actually putting on the clothes," the 'Greenleaf' actress told TheWrap
‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar on Why Spencer Dutton’s Return to the Ranch Is ‘Not Going to Be a Joyous Homecoming’
The "journeyman actor" tells TheWrap what its like joining the "Yellowstone" universe and then being sent to Africa
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Mando and Grogu Are Back Together (Video)
The new season of the hit "Star Wars" series arrives on March 1
‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts
Children's programming on the streamer in general punches above its weight in terms of demand
Brendan Fraser Breaks Down In Tears While Accepting Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards (Video)
"If you can get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen, the actor said in an emotional acceptance speech on Sunday night
‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2023-2024 Season
“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season, extending the run of what’s becoming one of the most-watched daytime TV shows for a fourth go-around. Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, announced the renewal. Season to date, “Drew” is up over 70% among total...
‘Velma’ Star Sam Richardson Got the Shaggy Seal of Approval From Matthew Lillard: ‘He Didn’t Have to Do That’
Richardson and Glenn Howerton on their new versions of the classic Scooby-Doo characters
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0