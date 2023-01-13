ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Dave ‘Lil Dicky’ Burd Is Working on His Next Album ‘Every Day’ While Juggling His TV Success With ‘Dave’

By Raquel "Rocky" Harris
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
Variety

Heavy Metal Magazine CEO Matthew Medney Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal magazine, has stepped down, Variety can exclusively confirm. He is set to be replaced by Myth founder Marshall Lees. Jamie Penrose will stay on as chief operating officer. The company, best known for its self-titled 1981 adult animated sci-fi film, produced Ivan Reitman and Leonard Mogel, has in recent years looked to move back into film and television content and exploit its vast library of IP. Last year the company signed a significant deal with Range Media Partners. Read Medney’s full statement below: Heavy Metal has been at the core of my existence for 3 years, it’s...
TheWrap

‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams on Crafting the Opening Sequence: ‘I Wanted to Make a Splash’￼

This story about “The Sea Beast” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap awards magazine. “The Sea Beast,” the latest feature from director Chris Williams (“Big Hero 6,” “Moana”) and his first for Netflix, is a rollicking throwback to the kind of old-school adventure movies that Williams grew up with: 1976’s “King Kong,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Clash of the Titans,” and of course, “Star Wars.” It is set in a mythical land with deep ties to the ocean — a place where monster-hunting isn’t just encouraged, it’s sponsored by the kingdom. And it’s where one monster hunter named Jacob (voiced by Karl Urban) forms an unlikely friendship with a young girl (Zaris-Angel Hator) and learns that the creatures aren’t just killing machines.
TheWrap

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2023-2024 Season

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season, extending the run of what’s becoming one of the most-watched daytime TV shows for a fourth go-around. Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, announced the renewal. Season to date, “Drew” is up over 70% among total...
NEW YORK STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy