The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.

