Massachusetts State

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Jerod Mayo turns down chance to interview for Panthers head coaching job

It appears that Jerod Mayo isn’t leaving New England. According to a league source, Mayo has turned down a chance to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head coaching position. The Panthers were attempting to get Mayo in Carolina for an interview on Monday. This comes a day after Mayo turned down the Cleveland Browns, who were trying to get the Patriots linebackers coach to interview for their defensive coordinator position.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MassLive.com

Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job

The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
OHIO STATE
MassLive.com

Longtime Patriots exec Monti Ossenfort lands gig as Cardinals new GM (report)

Arizona’s new general manager has some deep roots in New England. The Cardinals are planning to hire Monti Ossenfort to run their football operations, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ossenfort spent 15 seasons in Bill Belichick’s front office, beginning as a personnel assistant and rising to Director of College Scouting. He has four Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

