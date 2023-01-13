Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury
The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game.
Scott Petrak: Jim Schwartz's experience was a huge part of the Browns hiring him
What went into the Browns’ decision to hire Jim Schwartz? Scott Petrak says his resume was a big part of the decision. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Patriots’ Jerod Mayo turns down chance to interview for Panthers head coaching job
It appears that Jerod Mayo isn’t leaving New England. According to a league source, Mayo has turned down a chance to interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head coaching position. The Panthers were attempting to get Mayo in Carolina for an interview on Monday. This comes a day after Mayo turned down the Cleveland Browns, who were trying to get the Patriots linebackers coach to interview for their defensive coordinator position.
Bill O’Brien is Patriots ‘primary target’ for offensive coordinator job (report)
It’s not often we accurately predict what Bill Belichick will do. The Patriots coach often has his own way of handling business and sometimes, it’s surprising. As it turns out, their next offensive coordinator, however, may be someone most people predicted. Currently, the Patriots are planning to interview...
FanDuel Ohio promo: Get $200 bonus bets for Cowboys-Bucs Wild Card
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Dallas and Tampa Bay will take the field on Monday night in the final game of the NFL Wild Card...
MassLive.com
Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job
The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
Longtime Patriots exec Monti Ossenfort lands gig as Cardinals new GM (report)
Arizona’s new general manager has some deep roots in New England. The Cardinals are planning to hire Monti Ossenfort to run their football operations, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ossenfort spent 15 seasons in Bill Belichick’s front office, beginning as a personnel assistant and rising to Director of College Scouting. He has four Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots.
Tedy Bruschi compares rookie’s debut to Tom Brady’s, says you can ‘carry’ QB to Super Bowl
Tedy Bruschi may have seen this story before. Back when he was one of the New England Patriots’ defensive leaders in the early 2000s, Bruschi saw the rise of Tom Brady firsthand as the quarterback went from long shot to Super Bowl champion. Now, Bruschi thinks he may be...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0