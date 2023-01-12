ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming

If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: A king-size Kang spoiler is dropped by Kevin Feige himself as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ unveils the power behind the throne

If there’s one person we thought we could rely on to keep Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot details under his baseball cap it’s Kevin Feige, and yet the Marvel boss himself has gone and spoiled all about Kang’s role in the film. Meanwhile, in terms of official releases, the latest look at the incoming film unveils the power behind the villain’s throne. Or, more accurately, the power that is his throne. Confused? Don’t worry, Kevin’s got you covered.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer

With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 7 directors who could replace Taika Waititi on ‘Thor 5’

It’s safe to say that audiences weren’t too fond of Thor’s latest outing with some dramatic fans going as far as comparing it to a war crime. The Taika Waititi film clocks in at a two hour-run time, and most of that is spent on a plethora of over-the-top jokes that ruined some of the more emotional scenes. Thor: Love and Thunder currently sits at 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While that isn’t awful, but, for context, Thor: The Dark World (considered the worst Thunder God film until recently) has a 66 percent rating on the same site. The only Marvel movie to have scored worse so far is The Eternals.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Daredevil’ diehards remain frustrated by a plot thread ‘Born Again’ won’t be picking up

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is far from finished. The character is one of painfully few to get a continuation even after Netflix gave his original show the ax. The Netflix series lasted three seasons before the streamer called it quits, but Cox’s time in the cowl isn’t quite finished yet. He did such a stellar job as Matt Murdock Disney Plus decided to continue his story via a revamp of the series, titled Daredevil: Born Again.
wegotthiscovered.com

These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows

That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
wegotthiscovered.com

The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along

Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date

One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
wegotthiscovered.com

So far, how ‘The Last of Us’ series differs from the video game

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us, as well as the intro to the video game of the same name. After considerable buzz and attention in the weeks leading up to the series premiere, HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has finally released its first episode. With a runtime of over 80 minutes, it not only stays faithful to the original storyline present in the 2013 video game, but adds more layers to its introduction, offering viewers an even more emotionally stirring story.

