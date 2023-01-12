Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
The sequel to a game-changing classic that scored 0% on Rotten Tomatoes picks up a bad streaming habit
1977’s Saturday Night Fever was a game-changer in every sense of the world, hoovering up $237 million at the box office, sending John Travolta into the stratosphere in the wake of his Academy Award-nominated performance, and turning disco into a worldwide sensation. In retrospect, sequel Staying Alive couldn’t have gone much worse.
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
Kevin Feige reveals why ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is Phase Five’s starting point
While Ant-Man may not be the most popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) property, the movies serve an important purpose: moving the narrative forward for the current Marvel phase. The new movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is no different, but definitely has higher stakes, and recently MCU head Kevin Feige explained why.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming
If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
Latest Marvel News: A king-size Kang spoiler is dropped by Kevin Feige himself as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ unveils the power behind the throne
If there’s one person we thought we could rely on to keep Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot details under his baseball cap it’s Kevin Feige, and yet the Marvel boss himself has gone and spoiled all about Kang’s role in the film. Meanwhile, in terms of official releases, the latest look at the incoming film unveils the power behind the villain’s throne. Or, more accurately, the power that is his throne. Confused? Don’t worry, Kevin’s got you covered.
‘The Sympathizer’ director praises ‘delightful and pleasant’ star Robert Downey Jr.
A few Marvel fans may still be reeling from life after Iron Man, so much so that the odd Reddit thread with a sacrilegious resurrection fan theory pops up every couple of months. Those people will be happy to know that Robert Downey Jr. is doing just fine without his...
‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer
With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
The 7 directors who could replace Taika Waititi on ‘Thor 5’
It’s safe to say that audiences weren’t too fond of Thor’s latest outing with some dramatic fans going as far as comparing it to a war crime. The Taika Waititi film clocks in at a two hour-run time, and most of that is spent on a plethora of over-the-top jokes that ruined some of the more emotional scenes. Thor: Love and Thunder currently sits at 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While that isn’t awful, but, for context, Thor: The Dark World (considered the worst Thunder God film until recently) has a 66 percent rating on the same site. The only Marvel movie to have scored worse so far is The Eternals.
Say goodbye to Phase 4 and hello to Phase 5 in less than 60 seconds with this MCU highlight reel
Phase four of the MCU is over, and what a ride it was. We move now into phase five which is kicked off by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but for all of you that might want a quick jog down memory lane, Miss Minutes have you covered in this blink and you miss it video.
‘Daredevil’ diehards remain frustrated by a plot thread ‘Born Again’ won’t be picking up
Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is far from finished. The character is one of painfully few to get a continuation even after Netflix gave his original show the ax. The Netflix series lasted three seasons before the streamer called it quits, but Cox’s time in the cowl isn’t quite finished yet. He did such a stellar job as Matt Murdock Disney Plus decided to continue his story via a revamp of the series, titled Daredevil: Born Again.
These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows
That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along
Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date
One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...
So far, how ‘The Last of Us’ series differs from the video game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us, as well as the intro to the video game of the same name. After considerable buzz and attention in the weeks leading up to the series premiere, HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us has finally released its first episode. With a runtime of over 80 minutes, it not only stays faithful to the original storyline present in the 2013 video game, but adds more layers to its introduction, offering viewers an even more emotionally stirring story.
Henry Cavill hangs out with ‘Star Wars’ writer, the rumor mill inevitably begins turning faster
Ever since he was unceremoniously dumped as the DCU’s Superman in one of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s first orders of business, Henry Cavill has inevitably found himself being linked to virtually every major franchise under the sun. The actor’s schedule has opened up significantly after his Kal-El...
