Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Rainforest? Turn left after the drawbridge! Inside Madrid’s eye-popping living school
‘It looks like a robot made of butter,” was one pupil’s reaction when they saw their new school for the first time. They were not wrong. Standing on the northern outskirts of Madrid, in the suburb of Encinar de los Reyes, the Reggio school is a surreal sight, rising from its sloping plot like a big, buttery machine for learning.
BBC
Brixton Academy security guards regularly 'took bribes'
Some security guards at Brixton Academy regularly took bribes to let people in without tickets, a whistleblower has told the BBC. Two people lost their lives at the south London venue in December, in a crush outside a gig by Afro-pop star Asake. A security guard has told File on...
Comments / 0