BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Brixton Academy security guards regularly 'took bribes'

Some security guards at Brixton Academy regularly took bribes to let people in without tickets, a whistleblower has told the BBC. Two people lost their lives at the south London venue in December, in a crush outside a gig by Afro-pop star Asake. A security guard has told File on...

