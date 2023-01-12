Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Related
Wave 3
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
Wave 3
Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at mile marker 22.2 in the Brownsboro Road area. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the collision involved a semitruck and passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
Wave 3
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Wave 3
Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day. Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl. Greenberg shared how he...
Wave 3
UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Volunteers from the University of Louisville helped The Hope Buss clean as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The volunteers said the Hope Buss serves roughly 50 people every day to help the homeless get back on their feet. One of the UofL students talked about...
Wave 3
Governor Beshear announces 6 administration appointments; 2 from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced several leadership appointments within his administration on Friday. Charles Booker and Kennina Porter, both of Louisville, were two of the six appointed to the administration. Mary Elizabeth Bailey, Matt Sawyers, Taylor Payne and Mona Juett were also appointed. “Our commonwealth possesses...
Wave 3
UPDATE: 1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
Wave 3
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The intersection of Highway 146 and Locust Lane in Oldham County is completely blocked. Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that this is due to an injury accident. It’s not known how long the closure will be, so Tuesday morning commuters should take a different route if...
Wave 3
UofL, IU Southeast students spend Martin Luther King holiday serving their communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For thousands across America, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday has become a day of service. University of Louisville and Indiana University Southeast students carried out that mission Monday at various organizations across Louisville and southern Indiana. “Service is a really big part of my life,”...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
Wave 3
Man killed after shooting in the Original Highlands neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Original Highlands neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When...
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
LMDC holds graduation ceremony for ‘Alternatives to Criminal Thinking’ program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony for LMDC’s newest program is helping inmates look forward to life after their release. Emmanuel Howard, who graduated on Saturday as part of the first class for the Alternatives to Criminal Thinking program, spoke about how the program has impacted him. “It...
Wave 3
Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tribute for an American icon. Students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School honored their namesake today. The school is the only one in Louisville named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so they wanted to celebrate his life. On top of learning things about...
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed on Baxter Avenue Sunday afternoon. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. When officials arrived at the...
Comments / 0