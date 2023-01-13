Read full article on original website
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today, the community is encouraged to volunteer to improve our area and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here is a list of what is happening today in our area. -Urban Roots Day of Service today at 9. -Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation and Volunteers debris and...
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
KOLO TV Reno
Food bank holds MLK day of service
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The snow didn’t stop dozens of people for making their way out to USA Parkway to volunteer in the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Martin Luther King Jr. day of service. David Torres brought his daughters to help sort food and put it into...
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is just days from its Grand Opening Weekend Celebration. The event will include live music and family-friendly activities. It’s also a chance for people to check out the expansive new food hall, which currently houses 17 locally-operated food vendors. The Grand Opening...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
2news.com
Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night
Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
FOX Reno
Shuttered downtown Reno Nugget Casino reopens for one day only - without Awful Awfuls
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nugget Casino in downtown Reno — shuttered for a year and a half — reopened Thursday for one day only. Most casual observers walking along N. Virginia St. didn't even realize the door was slightly ajar, with a paper sign inviting the public inside.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 30524
Notice is given that Stacey Detrick and Clay Heil are the Co-Trustees of the Pamela McDonald 2021 Trust, dated November 17, 2021. The Grantor of that Trust was Pamela Jean McDonald. Pamela Jean McDonald died on September 28, 2022. At the time of her death, Pamela Jean McDonald’s mailing address was 1796 Greywood Circle, Roseville, CA 95747, and her residential address was 1420 Red Cedar Ave., Gardnerville, NV 89410. The last four (4) digits of Pamela Jean McDonald’s Social Security Number are 2192.
2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
indybay.org
Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It
FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow slows travelers
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Snow will wind down overnight. Expect very cold mornings, with icy roads Tuesday and Wednesday. Another, fast-moving, system will drop through the area Wednesday night. This is a cold storm, with accumulating snow possible at all elevations for the Thursday morning commute. Quieter weather will arrive for the weekend. -Jeff.
Record-Courier
Woman earns prison in car theft
A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
foxla.com
WATCH: Snow stops traffic on I-80 on route to Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. - Continued storms sweeping through California have made travel increasingly difficult this weekend, with Californians trying to get to Tahoe to enjoy the snow facing major delays on Interstate 80. Video shared by CalTrans Saturday showed the scene at Donner Summit about nine miles west of Truckee, with...
