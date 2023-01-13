ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara

Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC

Vietnam profile - Media

The Communist Party has a strong hold on the media and the state controls all print and broadcast outlets. Repressive laws constrain journalists and bloggers, says Freedom House. Those who report or comment on controversial issues risk intimidation and physical attack. Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of...
Benzinga

What's Going On With NIO Shares Falling During Tuesday's Trading Session

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 4.83% to $11.23 Tuesday morning. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
WSOC Charlotte

Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power

Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence?. It's a question the foundation's CEO Mark Suzman raised in its annual letter released Tuesday that outlines the organization's priorities and announces its budget for the coming year. With $8.3 billion to give away in 2023, the Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic donor. And with an endowment of more than $70 billion, its spending power is likely to continue for many decades.
BBC

Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
BBC

Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border

Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC

Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks

As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
BBC

Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders

Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of blunders and PR disasters. It comes as Berlin comes under rising pressure to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Ms Lambrecht was mocked for her announcement that Germany was supporting Ukraine by sending 5,000 military helmets.
BBC

Taliban start buying blue ticks on Twitter

The Taliban have started using Twitter's paid-for verification feature, meaning some now have blue ticks on their accounts. Previously, the blue tick indicated "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" verified by Twitter, and could not be purchased. But now, users can buy them through the new Twitter Blue...
BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...

