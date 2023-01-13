Read full article on original website
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
BBC
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Inflation isn't coming down without a recession and interest rates will continue to skyrocket, JPMorgan Asset Management investment chief says
The Fed will have to cause a recession to bring inflation down, JPMorgan Asset Management's Bob Michele warned.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Court proceedings reveal MBS paid Trump “millions in the past two years”: Human rights group
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America (USA), and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdelasis al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, stand side by side in the group picture at the start of the G20 summit, June 2019. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images) A human rights organization...
BBC
Vietnam profile - Media
The Communist Party has a strong hold on the media and the state controls all print and broadcast outlets. Repressive laws constrain journalists and bloggers, says Freedom House. Those who report or comment on controversial issues risk intimidation and physical attack. Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of...
Benzinga
What's Going On With NIO Shares Falling During Tuesday's Trading Session
Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 4.83% to $11.23 Tuesday morning. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth in real...
Gates Foundation takes up question of its own power
Does The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have too much power and influence?. It's a question the foundation's CEO Mark Suzman raised in its annual letter released Tuesday that outlines the organization's priorities and announces its budget for the coming year. With $8.3 billion to give away in 2023, the Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic donor. And with an endowment of more than $70 billion, its spending power is likely to continue for many decades.
More Americans than ever putting off medical care due to cost: Gallup
The percentage of Americans who postponed medical care cost payments due to cost has grown in the past year, according to a new Gallup poll.
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks
As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
BBC
Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders
Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of blunders and PR disasters. It comes as Berlin comes under rising pressure to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Ms Lambrecht was mocked for her announcement that Germany was supporting Ukraine by sending 5,000 military helmets.
BBC
Taliban start buying blue ticks on Twitter
The Taliban have started using Twitter's paid-for verification feature, meaning some now have blue ticks on their accounts. Previously, the blue tick indicated "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" verified by Twitter, and could not be purchased. But now, users can buy them through the new Twitter Blue...
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
