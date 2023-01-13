Read full article on original website
Related
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon says gender reform row will go to court
The row over Scotland's gender reforms will "inevitably" end up in court, the country's first minister has said. Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as the UK government formally moved to block the legislation that was passed by the Scottish Parliament last month. The reforms are intended to make it easier for...
BBC
Ukraine War: Zelensky adviser resigns over Dnipro remarks
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has offered his resignation after suggesting a Russian missile which hit a building in Dnipro, killing 44 people, was shot down by Kyiv. Mr Arestovych apologised and said he had made a "fundamental error". The original remark caused widespread anger in the country, and was...
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Ukraine: Military hardware donations weaken Army - UK chief
Sending tanks and artillery guns to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort will leave the British Army weaker, its chief has said. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said that Ukraine would put British donations to "good use" in the fight with Russia, in an internal message sent to troops and seen by the BBC.
BBC
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders plea for Western tanks
As the UK and other European nations prepare to send tanks to Ukraine to help it liberate more territory from Russia, our correspondent Andrew Harding has been to visit members of a front-line Ukrainian tank unit already engaging Russian forces near the fiercely contested towns of Bakhmut and Soledar. The...
BBC
Putin is weaponising food, says boss of fertiliser giant Yara
Vladimir Putin is "weaponising food", and the impact is being felt around the world, the boss of one of the world's biggest fertiliser firms has warned. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, said countries needed to cut their reliance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine hit global food supplies and prices.
Comments / 0