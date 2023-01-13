ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man in custody, charged with murder in Jacksonville triple homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above related video was originally published Sunday. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man accusing him of killing three people Sunday. Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Police said the victims were shot to death. Police say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two women shot while driving on I-95 North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two women were shot while driving along I-95 North early this morning in what may have been a case of road rage. It happened on the busy stretch of I-95 where someone opened fire upon two women, one a driver, and the other a passenger. JSO says they got several calls about a double shooting around 2:45 this morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One woman is dead and five other people injured after a crash on Interstate 95 on Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, emergency responders first got the call about the crash around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived to help, the driver had already passed away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

