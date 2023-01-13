Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot — one of whom died from their injuries Monday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:45 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves Callahan man in critical condition, deputies say
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some details included within this report are graphic in nature. Discretion advised. One of three people accused in an armed home invasion that left a man in critical condition was taken into custody, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Gabreon...
JSO: 19-year-old injured from shooting in Hillcrest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 19-year-old man was injured from a shooting in the Hillcrest area at 1200 Labelle St. JSO reported that at 4:00 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a young man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
News4Jax.com
2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
First Coast News
Man in custody, charged with murder in Jacksonville triple homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above related video was originally published Sunday. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man accusing him of killing three people Sunday. Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Police said the victims were shot to death. Police say...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
JSO: 3 found dead from reported homicide in Copper Hill area
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported three people dead from a reported homicide in a Copper Hill parking lot on 11000 Bridges Road. JSO reported that at around 12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched due to reported shots fired. When arriving, JSO stated that an adult man...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
News4Jax.com
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
News4Jax.com
1 woman dead, another critical after being shot while driving on I-95 near Riverside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after they were shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 95 near Riverside early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-95 north...
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on McDuff Avenue
JACKONSVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash with reported injuries on McDuff Avenue and 5th Street. JFRD advises to avoid the area. Action News Jax will provide more detail throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Two women shot while driving on I-95 North
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two women were shot while driving along I-95 North early this morning in what may have been a case of road rage. It happened on the busy stretch of I-95 where someone opened fire upon two women, one a driver, and the other a passenger. JSO says they got several calls about a double shooting around 2:45 this morning.
Early morning shooting on I-95 North turns deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting. JSO states that two women between the ages of 25-35 were shot in a drive-by shooting on I-95 North near the Forsyth...
News4Jax.com
2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
wtoc.com
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One woman is dead and five other people injured after a crash on Interstate 95 on Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol, emergency responders first got the call about the crash around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived to help, the driver had already passed away.
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
