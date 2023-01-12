ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJBF

Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Plumbing pile up: Christmas deep freeze still causing headaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three weeks after the Christmas deep freeze, many in the Midlands are still waiting to get their burst pipes fixed. Sherry Rauch was on vacation in Costa Rica during Christmas weekend when she got a call about a burst pipe in the building of her business, Dutch Fork Family Dentistry. She called Whitehall Carpet Cleaning and Restoration.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, according to Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Most of the Upstate...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston City Paper

S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says

The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
CHARLESTON, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpde.com

GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
abcnews4.com

Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy