Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
How will the end of the rare 'triple dip' La Nina affect South Carolina weather?
2022 was the 6th hottest year on record. Meteorologist Cory Smith explains how the departure of the rare 'triple dip La Nina' could play a role in our weather.
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks
It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Plumbing pile up: Christmas deep freeze still causing headaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three weeks after the Christmas deep freeze, many in the Midlands are still waiting to get their burst pipes fixed. Sherry Rauch was on vacation in Costa Rica during Christmas weekend when she got a call about a burst pipe in the building of her business, Dutch Fork Family Dentistry. She called Whitehall Carpet Cleaning and Restoration.
WYFF4.com
Weather update for South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, according to Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) Most of the Upstate...
WYFF4.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion
No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
wpde.com
GALLERY: January flurries on the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee may have been surprised by some flurries Saturday morning. While the ground wasn't cold enough for it to stick it was still a fun sight to see. If you are seeing flurries where you are submit...
abcnews4.com
Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
Comments / 0