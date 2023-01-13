ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Will Work Out Exiled Big Man Meyers Leonard For Potential Roster Spot

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have a work out with Meyers Leonard.

The situation in Los Angeles is getting desperate. While LeBron James and his teammate have done a good enough job keeping their season alive, it's pretty obvious to everyone that they don't have enough to compete for a title this season, even if they do somehow make the playoffs.

So, as the NBA trade deadline approaches, it's no surprise that every Lakers fan has been pressuring the organization to make a move.

The Lakers have yet to make any moves so far, but a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania claims they are bringing in ex-Heat big man Meyers Leonard for a workout this week.

Leonard is not the game-changing big man that will save the Lakers, but his experience, size, and scoring ability could prove useful for the team, especially with Anthony Davis out.

Unfortunately, Meyers' situation remains complicated after he was caught using an anti-Semitic slur on Twitch.

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Leonard wrote . "While I didn't know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong. I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it."

Signing Meyers is going to come with some blowback, so the Lakers better be sure he can contribute in a meaningful way before they agree to any kind of deal.

If not Leonard, though, the Lakers have some other names they could give some consideration to.

Will The Lakers Make A Move Ahead Of The 2023 Trade Deadline?

All season long, fans have been waiting for Rob Pelinka to give up the team's picks and use them to add some depth and much-needed fire-power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

Interestingly, the Lakers don't seem to be very interested in making a win now type of trade .

“If the right deal emerges that will make them — in their eyes — a better team over the next like three years, that’s their priority,” Dave McMenamin said, via Lakers Daily . “They want the team to get to the best level it can get while LeBron James is still on the roster. But if that means not making that deal in February and playing out the rest of this season with the group that they have and knowing that they feel like there’s gonna be a better deal in July in the offseason, they’ll do that.”

Naturally, it will not be an easy feat to make a trade that moves the needle for Los Angeles, but with LeBron James inching closer to 40 every day, the time is now to build the best possible roster.

Because if the Lakers don't take advantage of these LeBron years, they will surely come to regret it later.

FadeawayWorld.net

