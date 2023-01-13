Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Winning Dividend ETFs to Start 2023
Dividend stocks have been beating the market for quite some months. The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. While inflation started showing signs of cooling and the pace of central banks’ rate hikes slowed, the investing landscape for early 2023 has not changed much.
Zacks.com
Scoop Up These 4 GARP Stocks to Net Handsome Returns
GWW - Free Report) , FMC Corp (. AOS - Free Report) are some GARP stocks that hold promise. The GARP strategy seeks to offer an ideal investment by utilizing the best features of both value and growth investing. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer buying stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. These stocks also have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and so on.
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in Reliance Steel a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
RS - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Reliance Steel's main business drivers. Los Angeles,...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
PSCT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market
After a turbulent 2022, the broader equity market has started 2023 on a decent note with all three major indexes in positive trajectory. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have gained 15.8%, 7.3% and 6.6%, respectively, in the past three months. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has risen 5.2% in the same time frame.
Zacks.com
Netflix Set to Beat Q4 Earnings: ETFs to Buy
NFLX - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 19 after market close. Being the world's largest video streaming company, it is worth taking a look at its fundamentals ahead of the results. The stock has outperformed the broad industry, having gained 35.8% over the past...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
Citizens Financial (CFG) Q4 Earnings Top on NII, Provisions Hurt
CFG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 underlying earnings per share of $1.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. Also, the bottom line rose from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Results reflect net interest income (NII) growth on solid loan and deposit balances. However, an escalation in expenses, lower...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) Worth Betting on Now?
ACRES Commercial (. ACR - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this commercial real estate investment trust have returned +6.6%...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th
RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price and Consensus. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc....
Zacks.com
UnitedHealth Beats Q4 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. Revenues were on par with estimates. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance. Despite robust results, UNH shares dropped 1.2% on the day. Investors could tap the opportunity by investing in ETFs having...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 16, 2023
CPB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.
Zacks.com
SKT or SPG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
SKT - Free Report) and Simon Property (. SPG - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MELI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Yaskawa Electric Corp. (YASKY)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
Insurance ETF (KIE) Hits New 52-Week High
KIE - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 21.2% from its 52-week low of $35.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
Investors Should Watch These 4 Hospital Stocks Despite Headwinds
The operating environment for hospital companies is improving with increasing non-Covid utilization, outpatient surgeries and patient days. Staffing challenges are expected to decrease this year. However, recession fears, inflation and resultant escalating costs are eating up Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players’ margins. Growing competition in this market remains a common theme. Technological innovations and adoptions are expected to continue boosting hospital companies’ efficiency and generating cost savings. Leading industry players like HCA Healthcare Inc. (
Zacks.com
SNY vs. NVO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
SNY - Free Report) or Novo Nordisk (. NVO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zacks.com
What Makes Cintas (CTAS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Comments / 0