Ehrhart response to Cupid's actions

Dear Editor:

Keli Gambrill and Joann Birell are the new Rosa Parks of the Cobb BOC. Can you begin to imagine the public outrage if a white chairwoman ordered two black elected officials removed and sent to the "back of the room?" May I remind Ms. Cupid that the dais she sits behind is paid for by the good taxpayers of Cobb County. She is not our queen and her chair is not a throne. I am not her subject and as a constituent of West Cobb I am d--- well entitled to have my elected commissioner seated at the table whether she abstains on an issue or not. What we have on our hands, folks, is an activist chairwoman thumbing her nose at our Georgia Constitution and creating a threat to our democracy through her insurrectionist actions. The law of the land is the commission map passed by the Georgia Legislature last year. Sue against it if you wish, madam chairwoman, but you do not have the authority to set it aside because you don't like it. I can tell you this Cobb map chaos is the subject of jokes at the Capitol and not just among Republicans. You say you want to avoid a circus, Ms. Cupid? You ARE the circus.

Ginny Ehrhart

State Representative, District 36