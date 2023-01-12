ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Ehrhart response to Cupid's actions

By
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HU2Fb_0kCyPV9L00

Dear Editor:

Keli Gambrill and Joann Birell are the new Rosa Parks of the Cobb BOC. Can you begin to imagine the public outrage if a white chairwoman ordered two black elected officials removed and sent to the "back of the room?" May I remind Ms. Cupid that the dais she sits behind is paid for by the good taxpayers of Cobb County. She is not our queen and her chair is not a throne. I am not her subject and as a constituent of West Cobb I am d--- well entitled to have my elected commissioner seated at the table whether she abstains on an issue or not. What we have on our hands, folks, is an activist chairwoman thumbing her nose at our Georgia Constitution and creating a threat to our democracy through her insurrectionist actions. The law of the land is the commission map passed by the Georgia Legislature last year. Sue against it if you wish, madam chairwoman, but you do not have the authority to set it aside because you don't like it. I can tell you this Cobb map chaos is the subject of jokes at the Capitol and not just among Republicans. You say you want to avoid a circus, Ms. Cupid? You ARE the circus.

Ginny Ehrhart

State Representative, District 36

Comments / 1

Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb courthouse closed until April

DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
DECATUR, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

CNN leaving Downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center for Midtown

CNN is moving out of CNN Center this year where for decades the cable channel existed as a Downtown Atlanta landmark. Most of CNN’s weekday anchors have relocated to Washington, D.C. or New York, but digital and CNN International operations are still located at the downtown building, Associated Press reported. The staff will relocate to […] The post CNN leaving Downtown Atlanta’s CNN Center for Midtown appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Westfield Tavern opening soon in former East Cobb Tavern space

Those behind the forthcoming Westfield Tavern at the Shallowford Corners Shopping Center say they’re getting closer to opening, and they got a big boost in the process last week. Cobb commissioners approved on a consent agenda an item to grant a beer, wine, liquor and Sunday pouring license to...
ATLANTA, GA
Evan Crosby

10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour

Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy