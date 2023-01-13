40 Awesome STEM Toys to Inspire Your Child's Love of Learning

Best part? Most of these educational toys are on sale.

Many of the best toys on the market are the ones that encourage science, technology, engineering and math...also known as STEM. This is because they encourage creativity, critical thinking and problem solving in a way that keeps kids engaged even after the novelty wears off. In fact, all of this building and experimenting is what they do best, and it's important to continue to support this valuable, transferable skillset. From a genuine microscope to virtual reality games to a block set with unlimited potential, there's something on this list of the best STEM toys for every kind of kid.

40 Best STEM Toys for Kids

Teach your kiddo how to code *and* get them crafting at the same time with this kit that makes 15 fun charms based on coding concepts. hand2mind Coding Charms, Originally $25, Now $18.79 on Amazon

Make learning fun with this simple board game that has you dashing through a swamp while completing math problems. Learning Resources Sum Swamp Game, Originally $20, Now $18.49 on Amazon

Turn their iPad into a chess board with an app (including an extensive teaching mode) and components they can use to learn and play the game. Shifu Interactive Chess Board Game, Originally $50, Now $39.99 on Amazon

With three levels and numbered weights, this scale is a visual and interactive way to learn how to add and subtract. Hape Math Monster Scale Toy, Originally $33, Now $21 on Amazon

Rookie geologists will love growing their own crystals. The kit also includes a display case. 4M Crystal Growing Science Experimental Kit, Originally $26, Now $16.99 on Amazon

A classic experience for kids of all ages! They can watch caterpillars turn into butterflies through this mesh habitat that includes a voucher for free caterpillars. Insect Lore Butterfly Growing Kit, $31.10 on Amazon

This real- life microscope is packed with educational videos and fun games, in addition to both prepared and blank slides for them to create their own samples. LeapFrog Magic Adventures Microscope, Originally $90, Now $53.69 on Amazon

Who better to experiment with and learn from than Bill Nye the Science Guy? Flip through an 80 page book with the augmented reality goggles to participate in 30 hands-on experiments with the man himself. Abacus Bill Nye's VR Science Kit, Originally $70, Now $59.99 on Amazon

Bring their favorite Netflix program to life with this set including everything from 100 Numberblocks cubes to 30 activities that align with episodes of the show. hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink Cubes, $25 on Amazon

Don't want to grow butterflies? Make them instead with this physics-focused craft that results in display-worthy creations! Crayola Paper Butterfly Science Kit, Originally $27, Now $21.88 on Amazon

The possibilities are limitless with these magnetic tiles, which can be used to build everything from a castle to a cat. Magna-Tiles Magnetic Building Tiles, $50 on Amazon

Budding architects will find themselves creatively challenged and enthusiastically engaged with this book full of inspiring prompts for them to complete. Iggy Peck's Big Project Book for Amazing Architects, $15 on Amazon

They might not be able to travel around the world, but they can still learn about it with this globe that is scanned via an app overflowing with all kinds of facts and challenges. Shifu Orboot Earth, $55 on Amazon

A uniquely interactive way of learning botany, three puzzles outline the parts of each plant, which you can then learn more about through the included trifold of fun facts . Plant Anatomy Science Puzzle Set, $15 on Amazon

Both educational and engaging, eight immersive virtual reality experiences teach them all about dinosaurs. After, have them play archaeologist and dig out dinosaur bones from the included rock. Abacus Brands Dino Dig VR, $35 on Amazon

Kids three and older will spend hours happily learning all the basics of engineering by configuring the gears into working models. Thames & Kosmos Kids First Intro to Gears, $40 on Amazon

After they've graduated from Intro to Gears, this set offers even more opportunities to experiment with the mechanics and physics of gears. Learning Resources Gears! Gears! Gears! Deluxe Building Set, $34 on Amazon

Why scour the internet for easy science experiments when you can just get this book? With the ability to choose activities based on skills, time and even mess, you'll be referring to it for years. The Toddler's Science Activity Book, Originally $14, Now $11.29 on Amazon

A mix of iPad games and physical blocks create a hands-on way to learn how to code. The more you play, the more challenging it the experience. Osmo Coding Starter Kit, Originally $100, Now $59.99 on Amazon

There's all kinds of doctor play kits out there, but this one stands out with its interactive tablet that plays songs, asks questions, shares facts and more. VTech Smart Chart Medical Kit, Originally $28, Now $26.71 on Amazon

Who doesn't want to build their own robot? With 18 pieces, there's countless ways to put it together. Learning Resources 1-2-3 Build It! Robot Factory, Originally $25, Now $20.99 on Amazon

What do you get when you combine 51 geometric magnets, a motor and a remote control? An awesome DIY robot! They'll spend hours rebuilding and playing with it. GeoSmart Mars Explorer Building Set, $80 on Amazon

While more expensive than most on this list, Dash the robot is well worth the investment. It comes with access to an app and Class Connect, which offers math activities, a virtual Dash robot for kids to program, and so much more. Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot, Originally $180, Now $149.95 on Amazon

Even babies can become engineers! This heirloom-quality block set is the first step in learning STEM concepts like math and physics. Lovevery The Block Set, $90 on Amazon

Kids will never get tired of building structures for marbles to pass through, which is basically a crash course in all the creativity and problem solving that comes with engineering. Marble Genius Marble Run Super Set, Originally $70, Now $49.95 on Amazon

By counting bolts, creating designs, and drilling them into place, your kid is working on their math and fine motor skills at the same time. Educational Insights Design & Drill See-Through Creative Workshop, Originally $46, Now $39.99 on Amazon

Slime, quicksand and volcanos, oh my! This kit is so fun, the kids won't even realize they're learning chemistry. Crayola Colour Chemistry Lab Set, $46 on Amazon

What can you create with over 700 pieces of building materials? The limit does not exist. Designed to encouraged imagination, this box also comes with a book of ideas to get their creative juices flowing. Think Box Inventor's Box, $25 at Target

You know that random rock collection your kid has at home? This tumbler, which is way quieter than other models, will turn them into shiny, smooth gemstones. National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit, $70 on Amazon

The five unique science experiments in this kit are more like magic, and will easily get (and keep) your kid's attention. MindWare Junior Science Academy Magic Potion Science, $30 on Amazon

Start them young! Kids as little as four can explore the basics of coding by drawing a rescue challenge card and using simple code to complete it. Learning Resources Switcheroo Coding Crew, Originally $60, Now $29.54 on Amazon

These critical thinking puzzles are solved with 3D shapes that can then be used for freestyle building. Learning Resources STEM Explorers Brainometry, Originally $16, Now $11.99 on Amazon

This magnetic play set is a fantastic resource for learning about the human body, but heads up that a couple magnets are anatomically correct for both boys and girls. Melissa & Doug Magnetic Human Body Anatomy Play Set, $16 at Amazon

Channel their inner chemist to make their own body care products, which is an accessible way to understand of what science is all about. Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs Soap & Bath Bomb Lab, $30 on Amazon

You don't need a bunch of instruments to make music , Instead, Specdrums can create an infinite number of sounds just by tapping on the included play pad (or any other surface). Sphero Specdrums, $50 on Amazon

How cool is this? Make your own wearable, mechanical hand that uses water, air pressure and your fingers to operate while learning about how pneumatic and hydraulic systems work. Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand, Originally $40, Now $27.97 on Amazon

Just as fun for adults as it is for kids, this kit has everything you need to construct your own rocket and launch it more than 30 feet in the air. 4M Water Rocket Kit, Originally $22, Now $17.99 on Amazon

Perfect for the kid who's always tinkering with things to learn how they work, they can build over 175 projects and play all sorts of games with this circuit board. Snap Circuits Light Electronics Exploration Kit, Originally $100, Now $60.46 on Amazon

Self-guided learning can be especially rewarding, which is definitely the case with Indi the car. It has a different reaction for each color card, which your kid can memorize in order to build endless mazes. Sphero Indi At-Home Learning Kit, $135 on Amazon

Let's end this list with arguably the most iconic STEM toy in the world, shall we? This set in particular comes with 790 pieces for never-ending building possibilities. LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box, Originally $60, Now $41.99 on Amazon