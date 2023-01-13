ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB

By Courtney Ingalls
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 3900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m.

Police say there is a heavy police presence around the scene and citizens are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time.

