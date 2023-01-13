Read full article on original website
Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
Failed sewer pipeline reported at Dublin Scioto High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A broken sewer pipeline is forcing some temporary changes at Dublin Scioto High School on Tuesday. Students will have to use portable restroom trailers due to the issue. Breakfast and lunch will be prepared in kitchens at other buildings and then taken to Dublin Scioto...
Columbus community gathers for Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd of Columbus community members filled an exhibit hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Is it a good day?” volunteer...
Linden community pushing to keep Dr. King's dream alive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders in Linden are stepping up and speaking out, pushing to make a difference in the community and keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive. Community members marched in the streets Monday in honor of King, highlighting his message of non-violence. Event...
MLK annual birthday breakfast celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee Rhonda Evans shares details and what people can expect at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Kroger shooting impacting shoppers and those in private security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scary moments for customers and workers at a west side Kroger as gunfire rang out in the supermarket. Police are investigating after they said a security officer shot and killed 26-year-old Paris Royal during an altercation Sunday about 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the...
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
No injuries reported in northeast Columbus kitchen fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in northeast Columbus early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a house along Schenley Drive just after midnight on a report of a fire. According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able...
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
Beating the Monday Blues by giving your mood a boost!
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The third Monday of the year is recognized as Blue Monday, or as some experts suggest, the most depressing day of the year. Fitness Expert, Julie Wilkes, and owner of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to explain how you can elevate your mood with a quick workout!
'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers found the car a few miles away near the Northern Lights...
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
Columbus couple charged with murder in death of 8-month-old bond set at $1.5 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple accused in the death of a baby faced a judge Tuesday morning. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died last week. A judge set their bond...
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
Avoiding big market losses with Golden Reserve
When a huge storm is coming, you go into protective mode. Should you be doing that with your retirement money?. Phil Huff, a partner with Golden Reserve, a Columbus-area retirement planning firm that helps people in or nearing retirement, joins us to talk about how they can help you protect your retirement savings.
