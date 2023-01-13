ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting

A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Antioch man killed in Madison hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Madison, and police are asking for the public's help. Metro Nashville police say a 2001-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit and killed a man at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Ronald Coonrod, of Antioch.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road

An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell …. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Tractor-Trailer

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Indictments Returned In Christian County

The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts

Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

