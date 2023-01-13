Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
YAHOO!
Murfreesboro man charged with criminal homicide after 'road-rage related' shooting
A Murfreesboro man has been charged with criminal homicide after a Saturday morning shooting led to the death of a passenger in another car. Caleb Harney, 22, was charged Saturday evening after what law enforcement called a “road rage-related fatal shooting” on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting
A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
fox17.com
Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
WSMV
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
WKRN
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
fox17.com
Antioch man killed in Madison hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Madison, and police are asking for the public's help. Metro Nashville police say a 2001-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit and killed a man at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Ronald Coonrod, of Antioch.
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in South Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South Nashville late Saturday night.
WKRN
Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road
An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell …. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
whopam.com
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Student in jail a second time after making threats against school, Nashville police say
A High Road Academy alternative charter school student was arrested Friday morning after police said he made a second round of threats against the school.
Comments / 0