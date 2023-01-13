Read full article on original website
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin.
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
We May Have Been All Wrong About Ancient Egyptian Mummies, Scholars Argue
Mummification may never have been intended to preserve the bodies of ancient Egyptians after death, experts say, a sharp contrast to the popular understanding of the practice. An increasing number of archaeologists say that the preservative effects of mummification were likely accidental and blame early modern Egyptologists for propagating a misunderstanding based on little evidence.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
