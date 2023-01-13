ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Maiya Devi Dahal

Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death

The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
sciencealert.com

We May Have Been All Wrong About Ancient Egyptian Mummies, Scholars Argue

Mummification may never have been intended to preserve the bodies of ancient Egyptians after death, experts say, a sharp contrast to the popular understanding of the practice. An increasing number of archaeologists say that the preservative effects of mummification were likely accidental and blame early modern Egyptologists for propagating a misunderstanding based on little evidence.
sciencealert.com

Monkeys – Not Humans – Made Ancient Sets of Stone Tools in Brazil, Study Finds

Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...

