NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Diane M. Sevachko, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born on January 14, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Isabelle (Bruno) Bartolma. She worked as a hairdresser for several years but what...

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO