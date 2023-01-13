Read full article on original website
27 First News
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
27 First News
Cynthia J. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Johnson, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Hospice House. Cynthia was born February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Helen Tusin McVicker. She was a lifelong area resident. She was Chaney High School graduate and was a...
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Anthony Rossodivita, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Rossodivita, 65, was promoted to glory and fully restored by our Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Anthony was born January 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Sylvia Felice and John Rossodivita of Campbell, Ohio. Anthony married the love of his life,...
27 First News
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
27 First News
MaryAnn Decena Becker, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Decena Becker passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman on Friday, January 13, 2023. MaryAnn was born January 1, 1979, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Corazon Becker. MaryAnn lived at home with her parents and...
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
27 First News
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
27 First News
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
Thomas L. Beule, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule. Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School. He proudly served in the United...
27 First News
Diane M. Sevachko, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Diane M. Sevachko, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born on January 14, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Isabelle (Bruno) Bartolma. She worked as a hairdresser for several years but what...
27 First News
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
27 First News
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
27 First News
Shirley Lea (Smith) Blake, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lea Blake, 77 of Transfer, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Elmwood Senior Care Center, Hubbard, Ohio. Shirley was born July 12, 1945, to Maxine (Mayberry) and Boyd Smith in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was a 1963 graduate of Reynolds High School...
27 First News
Utha M. Johnson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker. Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961. He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He...
