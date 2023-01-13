ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:

7-5-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

(seven, five, eight, nine; FIREBALL: six)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TX Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ These Texas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, two, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two) (zero, one, three, eight; FIREBALL: zero) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Pick 3 Morning. 0-3-8, FIREBALL: 1. (zero, three, eight; FIREBALL: one) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy