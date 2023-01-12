RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.

