Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
Foggy; some flurries through Wednesday morning.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon today. Areas of dense fog will persist this morning, and may redevelop later tonight and Wednesday morning. A few snow flurries are also possible today, with a little better chance of some light snow tonight as a strong storm passes through Nebraska. Up to 1″ of snow could fall along the Nebraska border.
Two new states to be added to South Dakota’s advantage program
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Board of Regents voted to add two additional states to the Advantage program offered by the Rushmore State’s six public colleges. Wisconsin and Illinois students will now be offered in-state tuition rates by next fall thanks to the South Dakota Advantage program. The addition of the two states, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents, is to grow enrollment and lead to more graduates staying in South Dakota after graduation.
Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners
Increase in gun sales creates a new norm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Until 2020, an average of about 13.5 million guns were sold in the United States however, this increased three years ago to 22 million. In 2021, South Dakota sold more than 90 thousand guns. Although South Dakota is considered small compared to other states by population, it was one of the top 5 for gun sales per-capita.
